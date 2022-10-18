HH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for WBBL 2022, Match 10

Hobart Hurricanes (HH-W) take on Sydney Thunder Women (ST-W) in the 10th Women's Big Bash League (2022) WBBL game at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney on Tuesday, October 18. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction & fantasy tips.

The Sydney Thunder have not had the best of starts so far, losing both their games in WBBL 2022. While the likes of Tahlia Wilson and Chloe Tryon have come up with impressive positions, the Thunder have not fired as a unit.

They face a strong Hobart Hurricanes side who boast a formidable bowling attack. The Hurricanes came up with the goods in the reverse fixture, where Heather Graham starred with the ball. However, they will be wary of what the Thunder are capable of doing, making for an intriguing match in Sydney.

HH-W vs ST-W Match Details, WBBL 2022

The 10th match of WBBL 2022 will see the Hobart Hurricanes Women take on the Sydney Sixers Women at the Blacktown International Sportspark in Sydney. The game is set to take place at 1:35 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HH-W vs ST-W, WBBL 2022, Match 10

Date and Time: 18th October 2022, 1:35 PM IST

Venue: Blacktown International Sportspark, Sydney

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

HH-W vs ST-W pitch report for WBBL 2022

The average first-innings score at the venue this season reads 107, indicating the slow nature of the track. The previous game saw pacers account for more than 50 percent of the wickets. The pitch is expected to get slower as the match progresses. Chasing has been the preferred option, with two out of three matches being won by the team bowling first.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average 1st-innings score: 107

Average 2nd-innings score: 102

HH-W vs ST-W Form Guide

Sydney Thunder: LL

Hobart Hurricanes: WL

HH-W vs ST-W probable playing 11s for today’s match

Sydney Thunder injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Sydney Thunder.

Sydney Thunder probable playing 11

Tammy Beaumont, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachael Haynes (c), Chloe Tryon, Tahlia Wilson (wk), Anika Learoyd, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Lea Tahuhu, Lauren Smith, Belinda Vakarewa and Samantha Bates.

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No injury concerns for the Hobart Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Lizelle Lee (wk), Elyse Villani (c), Rachel Trenaman, Mignon du Preez, Heather Graham, Ruth Johnston, Nicola Carey, Naomi Stalenberg, Molly Strano, Hayley Jensen and Maisy Gibson.

HH-W vs ST-W Dream11 match top picks for WBBL 2022, Match 10

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Tahlia Wilson (2 matches, 54 runs, Average: 27.00)

Tahlia Wilson has been one of the Sydney Thunder's better batters with 54 runs in two matches. Although she is striking at just 83.08, Wilson has held one end with her steady knocks. With Wilson in fine form, she is a handy selection for your HH-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Mignon du Preez (2 matches, 44 runs, Average: 22.00)

Mignon du Preez has 44 runs in two WBBL 2022 matches. She is an experienced campaigner with 1912 runs in 75 WBBL innings, striking at 112.34. With du Preez being used as a floater in the Hobart line-up, she is a good pick for your HH-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Heather Graham (2 matches, 52 runs, 3 wickets)

Heather Graham has been sensational for the Hobart Hurricanes this season, scoring 52 runs and picking up three wickets. She has been resourceful with her bowling, using her variations to good effect. With the conditions suiting her bowling perfectly, Graham is a must-have in your HH-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Molly Strano (2 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 8.50)

Molly Strano is one of the best bowlers in WBBL history, picking up 119 wickets at an average of 19.37. She has had a strong start to her WBBL 2022 season with four wickets in two matches. With Strano in brilliant form, she is a top pick for your HH-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

HH-W vs ST-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Phoebe Litchfield

Phoebe Litchfield has scored only 27 runs in two WBBL 2022 matches. Despite her slow start, Litchfield is an extremely talented batter who scored 165 runs in three WNCL matches this year. Given her ability to score big runs, Litchfield should be a good captaincy option for your HH-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

Heather Graham

Heather Graham has been in sensational form with the ball this year, picking up five wickets in two WBBL matches. She was brilliant in the WNCL as well, accounting for seven wickets in two matches. With her batting also adding value, Graham is a brilliant captaincy choice in your HH-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HH-W vs ST-W, WBBL 2022, Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips

Player Player Stats Phoebe Litchfield 27 runs in 2 matches Heather Graham 52 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches Chloe Tryon 4 wickets in 2 matches Molly Strano 4 wickets in 2 matches Nicola Carey 17 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches

HH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction expert tips for WBBL 2022, Match 10

Sam Bates was brilliant in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, picking up two wickets and bowling two maidens as well. She is a consistent performer and if she does find her groove early on, Bates could be a handy selection for your HH-W vs ST-W Dream11 prediction team.

HH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

HH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Head To Head

Wicketkeepers: Lizelle Lee, Tahlia Wilson

Batters: Tammy Beaumont, Mignon du Preez, Phoebe Litchfield (c)

All-rounders: Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham (vc), Nicola Carey

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Belinda Vakarewa, Sam Bates

HH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, WBBL 2022, Grand League

HH-W vs ST-W Dream11 Prediction Team, WBBL 2022, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Tahlia Wilson

Batters: Elyse Villani, Mignon du Preez, Phoebe Litchfield, Rachael Haynes (vc)

All-rounders: Chloe Tryon, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey (c)

Bowlers: Molly Strano, Lea Tahuhu, Sam Bates

