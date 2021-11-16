HIM vs KER Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Pre-Quarterfinal 3

The third pre-quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 has Himachal Pradesh taking on Kerala at the Palam A Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Kerala have been in decent form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy despite Robin Uthappa's unfortunate injury. But Kerala have a tough task ahead in the form of Himachal Pradesh, who have also done well in the tournament. Led by Rishi Dhawan, Himachal will be eyeing an upset at the expense of Kerala, making for a good contest in Delhi.

HIM vs KER Probable Playing 11 Today

HIM XI

Prashant Chopra, Ankush Bains (wk), Akash Vasisht, Raghav Dhawan, Nikhil Gangta, Rishi Dhawan (c), Nitin Sharma, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ayush Jamwal, Mayank Dagar and Vaibhav Arora

KER XI

Rohan Kunnummal, Mohd Azharuddeen (wk), Sachin Baby, Sanju Samson (c), Sharafuddeen, Jalaj Saxena, Vishnu Vinod, Sajeevan Akhil, Sudhesan Midhun, U Manukrishnan and Basil Thampi

Match Details

HIM vs KER, Pre-quarterfinal 3, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021

Date and Time: 16th November 2021, 12:00 PM IST

Venue: Palam A Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games at the venue, a decent batting track beckons with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The new ball should do a bit for the pacers, keeping the batters on their toes. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest in the middle overs. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s HIM vs KER Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Sanju Samson: Sanju Samson is one of the best cricketers in the country, with the Kerala captain capable of scoring quick runs in the middle overs. He comes into the game on the back of a fifty against Madhya Pradesh, holding him in good stead ahead of this exciting HIM vs KER clash.

Batter

Prashant Chopra: Although Prashant Chopra has looked in decent touch, he hasn't been able to convert his starts into big ones. He is Himachal Pradesh's best bet with the bat, making him a must-have in your HIM vs KER Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

Jalaj Saxena: One of the most consistent performers on the domestic circuit, Jalaj Saxena has turned up with decent performances on the bowling front. His attacking batting prowess also adds to his case for inclusion in your HIM vs KER Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Basil Thampi: Basil Thampi is one of the fastest bowlers on the Indian circuit with his ability to swing the ball adding to his case. Although he hasn't been in the best of form, Thampi should bounce back into wicket-taking ways to make for a good selection.

Top 3 best players to pick in HIM vs KER Dream11 prediction team

Sanju Samson (KER)

Pankaj Jaiswal (HIM)

Basil Thampi (KER)

Important stats for HIM vs KER Dream11 prediction team

Rishi Dhawan - 14 wickets in 5 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 matches

Prashant Chopra - 35(32) vs Andhra Pradesh in previous SMAT 2021 match

Sanju Samson - 56(33) vs Madhya Pradesh in previous SMAT 2021 match

HIM vs KER Dream11 Prediction Today (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021)

HIM vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Samson, M Azharuddeen, S Baby, P Chopra, N Gangta, R Dhawan, J Saxena, B Thampi, A Jamwal, V Arora and Sharafuddeen-NM

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Prashant Chopra

HIM vs KER Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Samson, M Azharuddeen, S Baby, P Chopra, N Sharma, R Dhawan, J Saxena, B Thampi, P Jaiswal, V Arora and Sharafuddeen-NM

Captain: Sanju Samson. Vice-captain: Rishi Dhawan

Edited by Samya Majumdar

