HIM vs MUM Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Vijay Hazare Trophy Match – March 1st, 2021

Himachal Pradesh will take on Mumbai in a Group D clash of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2020/21.

Himachal Pradesh has so far failed to get going in the competition. They have won only one of their four matches so far. That solitary victory came against Rajasthan by a margin of four wickets.

Mumbai, on the other hand, are undefeated in the competition so far. They are the team to beat, having won all four matches so far. In their previous fixture, Mumbai beat Rajasthan by 67 runs.

Squads to choose from:

Himachal Pradesh

Prashant Chopra (wk), Abhimanyu Rana, Ravi Thakur, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan (c), Digvijay Rangi, Nikhil Gangta, Ayush Jamwal, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jasiwal, Amit Kumar, Ankush Bains, Ankush Bedi, Ankit Kalsi, Arpit Guleria, Naveen Kanwar, Prikshit Kashyap, Praveen Thakur, Sidharth Sharma, Akash Vasisht, V Sharma

Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sarfraz Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare (wk), Shardul Thakur, Akash Parkar, Atharva Ankolekar, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shivam Dube, Shams Mulani, Tushar Deshpande, Atif Attarwala, Mohit Avasthi, Akhil Herwadkar, Tanush Kotian, Sujit Nayak, Sairaj Patil, Siddharth Raut, Chimay Sutar, Hardik Tamore

Predicted Playing 11

Himachal Pradesh

Prashant Chopra (wk), Abhimanyu Rana, Ravi Thakur, Ekant Sen, Rishi Dhawan (c), Digvijay Rangi, Nikhil Gangta, Ayush Jamwal, Vaibhav Arora, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jasiwal

Mumbai

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sarfraz Khan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare (wk), Shardul Thakur, Akash Parkar, Atharva Ankolekar, Prashant Solanki, Dhawal Kulkarni

Match Details

Match: Himachal Pradesh vs Mumbai, Group D

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur

Date and Time: March 1, 2021, 9:00 AM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to assist batsmen and scores close to 300 are common on this ground. Pacers are expected to fare better than spinners on this track.

As far as the records suggest, teams opting to bowl first have won 80% of the last five matches.

HIM vs MUM Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Aditya Tare, Prashant Chopra, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishi Dhawan, Prashant Solanki, Nikhil Gangta, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Vaibhav Arora

Captain: Prithvi Shaw, Vice-Captain: Rishi Dhawan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Prashant Chopra, Prithvi Shaw, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan, Nikhil Gangta, Dhawal Kulkarni, Shardul Thakur, Ayush Jamwal, Tushar Deshpande

Captain: Shreyas Iyer, Vice-Captain: Suryakumar Yadav