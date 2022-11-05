HIM vs MUM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, Final

Himachal Pradesh (HIM) will face Mumbai (MUM) in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, November 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the HIM vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Himachal Pradesh had a wonderful group-stage campaign, finishing atop Elite Group D. They are unbeaten in the tournament so far. Himachal Pradesh won four of their six group-stage games, while two matches ended without a result. They secured a last-ball win over Bengal in the quarter-finals before beating Punjab by 13 runs in the semi-finals.

Mumbai, meanwhile, topped Elite Group A. They won six of their seven matches, losing only once to the Railways. Mumbai defeated Saurashtra and Vidarbha in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, respectively, to book their place in the summit clash.

HIM vs MUM Match Details, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Final

The final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy will be played on November 5 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match is set to take place at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: November 5, 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Disney+ Hotstar

HIM vs MUM Pitch Report

The track at the Eden Gardens is highly competitive and an even contest is expected between the bat and ball. While batters will need to be careful initially, spinners are expected to be decisive in the middle overs.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 177.6

Average second-innings score: 174.6

HIM vs MUM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Himachal Pradesh: W-W-W-W-W

Mumbai: W-W-W-L-W

HIM vs MUM probable playing 11s for today’s match

Himachal Pradesh injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Himachal Pradesh Probable Playing 11

Ankush Bains, Prashant Chopra, Nikhil Gangta, Rishi Dhawan, Amit Kumar, Rishi Dhawan, Akash Vasisht, Sumeet Verma, Pankaj Jaiswal, Sidharth Sharma, Vaibhav Arora.

Mumbai injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Mumbai Probable Playing 11

Sarfaraz Khan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Shams Mulani, Shivam Dube, Tushar Deshpande, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi.

HIM vs MUM Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Sarfaraz Khan (5 matches, 120 runs, Strike Rate: 127.65)

Sarfaraz Khan is a very reliable wicketkeeper choice for your HIM vs MUM Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 120 runs at a strike rate of over 127.

Top Batter pick

Prithvi Shaw (9 matches, 321 runs, Strike Rate: 183.42)

Prithvi Shaw is the second-highest scorer in this year’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 321 runs in nine games at an average of 40.12 and a mind-blowing strike rate of 183.42.

Top All-rounder pick

Shivam Dube (9 matches, 179 runs and 6 wickets)

Shivam Dube has been at the top of his game during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, scoring 179 runs from seven innings at an average of 89.50 in addition to taking six wickets.

Top Bowler pick

Tushar Deshpande (9 matches, 17 wickets, Economy Rate: 6.52)

Tushar Deshpande is currently the third-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 17 wickets from nine games at an average of 13.23 and a strong economy rate of 6.52.

HIM vs MUM match captain and vice-captain choices

Shreyas Iyer

Shreyas Iyer slammed a terrific 73 off 44 balls in the semi-finals to help Mumbai win the game. He has so far hammered 139 runs in five innings and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your HIM vs MUM Dream11 fantasy team.

Rishi Dhawan

Himachal Pradesh captain Rishi Dhawan has played a huge role in his side’s progress to the final. He has scored 43 runs in six games and picked up 11 wickets at an average of 13.72.

5 Must-picks with players stats for HIM vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Rishi Dhawan 43 runs and 11 wickets 340 points Shreyas Iyer 139 runs 174 points Prithvi Shaw 321 runs 205 points Shivam Dube 179 runs and 6 wickets 321 points Tushar Deshpande 17 wickets 317 points

HIM vs MUM match expert tips

Given the form that he has been in, Shreyas Iyer will be a safe captaincy pick for your HIM vs MUM Dream11 fantasy team.

HIM vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Khan

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c)

All-rounders: Rishi Dhawan (vc), Shivam Dube, Akash Vasisht, Shams Mulani

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Mayank Dagar, Kanwar Abhinay

HIM vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Final, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Sarfaraz Khan

Batters: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Prithvi Shaw (c), Shreyas Iyer

All-rounders: Rishi Dhawan, Shivam Dube (vc), Sumeet Varma, Shams Mulani

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Mayank Dagar, Kanwar Abhinay

