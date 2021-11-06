HIM vs RJS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Elite Group C

Himachal Pradesh will take on Rajasthan in an Elite Group C game of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 at th Reliance Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday.

Despite losing their first match against Haryana, Himachal Pradesh beat Jharkhand by seven runs in their next game. They'd like to continue with the same momentum in this contest as well.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, will be high on morale following consecutive wins against Jharkhand and Jammu and Kashmir. They'd want to aim for the top of the standings in Elite Group C.

HIM vs RJS Probable Playing 11s Today

HIM XI

Abhimanyu Rana, Prashant Chopra, Shubham Arora (wk), Nikhil Gangta, Rishi Dhawan (c), Akash Vasisht, Digvijay Rangi, Mayank Dagar, Pankaj Jaswal, Ankush Bedi, Vaibhav Arora.

RJS XI

Arjit Gupta, Ankit Lamba, Ashok Menaria (c), Deepak Hooda, Mahipal Lomror, Suraj Ahuja (wk), Shubham Sharma, Aniket Choudhary, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ravi Bishnoi.

Match Details

Match: HIM vs RJS, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Elite Group C.

Date and Time: 6th November, 2021; 12:00 PM IST.

Venue: Reliance Stadium, Vadodara.

Pitch Report

The surface is expected to be a bit on the slower side. Batters will have to bide their time to play long innings and make a significant impact in the game. A score above 150 could prove to be defendable here.

Today's HIM vs RJS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

P Chopra could prove to be a fabulous choice in the wicketkeeper-batter category for your Dream11 Fantasy side. He has looked in good recent nick in the tournament.

Batters

A Rana is a batter who likes to be in control throughout his innings. The track could suit him well, and his patient approach is expected to fetch him a lot of runs.

All-rounders

Deepak Hooda has plenty of experience in the IPL. In the two matches in this tournament so far, he has smashed two half-centuries, and has had a wonderful strike rate of 186.56.

Meanwhile, Mahipal Lomror is a wonderful player in this format, and he has proven to be an asset for Rajasthan Royals. Lomror has scored 50 runs in two games, and will look to play a bigger knock.

Bowlers

Ravi Bishnoi is probably the most talented leg-spinner in the country, who has consistently performed well for Punjab Kings when given an opportunity. Bishnoi has picked up three wickets in the competition so far, and he also bowls his spells tightly and economically.

Five best players to pick in HIM vs RJS Dream11 prediction team

Deepak Hooda (RJS).

Mahipal Lomror (RJS).

Ravi Bishnoi (RJS).

Kamlesh Nagarkoti (RJS).

A Rana (HIM).

Key stats for HIM vs RJS Dream11 prediction team

Deepak Hooda: 125 runs.

Mahipal Lomror: 50 runs.

Ravi Bishnoi: 3 wickets.

HIM vs RJS Dream11 Prediction Today

HIM vs RJS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Chopra, A Garhwal, A Menaria, A Rana, M Lomror, D Hooda, R Dhawan, R Bishnoi, K Nagarkoti, A Choudhary, M Dagar.

Captain: Deepak Hooda. Vice-Captain: Mahipal Lomror.

HIM vs RJS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 - T20 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Chopra, A Garhwal, A Menaria, A Rana, M Lomror, D Hooda, R Dhawan, P Jaswal, R Bishnoi, K Nagarkoti, A Choudhary.

Captain: Ravi Bishnoi. Vice-Captain: Kamlesh Nagarkoti.

Edited by Bhargav