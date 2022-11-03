HIM-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women's T20 League, Match 26

Himachal Pradesh Women (HIM-W) will take on Bengal Women (BEN-W) in Match 26 of the Senior Women's T20 League on Thursday at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Ahead of the match, here's everything you must know about the HIM-W vs BEN-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, playing 11s, top player picks and the pitch report.

Himachal Pradesh Women are among the top teams in this year's Senior Women's T20 League as they have won two of their last three games. Bengal Women, meanwhile, have won both of their last two matches and will be looking to set up a winning streak in the tournament.

Bengal Women will try their best to win the match, but Himachal Pradesh Women are a relatively better team and are expected to win these nail-biting encounters.

HIM-W vs BEN-W Match Details

Match 26 of the Senior Women's T20 League will be played on November 3 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HIM-W vs BEN-W, Senior Women's T20 League, Match 26

Date and Time: November 3, 2022, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has a well-balanced pitch, which offers a lot of opportunities for both bowlers and batters. The pitch will be fresh, so fans can expect spinners to play a crucial role in the middle overs. The last match played on this pitch was between Himachal Pradesh Women and Andhra Women, where a total of 232 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

HIM-W vs BEN-W Form Guide

HIM-W - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

BEN-W - Won 2 of their last 2 matches

HIM-W vs BEN-W Probable Playing XI

HIM-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Sushma Verma (wk), Neena Choudhary, Monika Devi, Harleen Deol (c), Nikitaa M Chauhan, Sonal Thakur, Yamuna Rana, Anisha Ansari, Prachi Chauhan, Sushmita Kumari, Shivani Singh

BEN-W Playing XI

No major injury updates

Priyanka Bala (wk), Priti Mondal, Tithi Swarpan Das, Dhara Gujjar, Mita Paul, Gouher Sultana, Kashish Vinod Agarwal, Sukanya Parida, Jhumia Khatun, Tithas Sadhu, Saika Ishaque

HIM-W vs BEN-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Verma

S Verma, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches. She smashed 68 runs in the last match against Andhra Women.

Batters

D Gujjar

D Gujjar and M Devi are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Vinod is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

H Deol

D Sharma and H Deol are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. N Chauhan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Chauhan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Chauhan and S Kumari. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Parida is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HIM-W vs BEN-W match captain and vice-captain choices

H Deol

H Deol is one of the best players in Himachal Pradesh Women's squad as she will bat in the middle order and also bowl in the death overs. She is one of the best captaincy picks for today's match. She has already smashed 46 runs and taken five wickets in the last three matches.

P Chauhan

P Chauhan is one of the best picks in Himachal Pradesh Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. Since the pitch is decent, she can be a good captaincy pick for the grand leagues. She has already taken four wickets in the last three games.

5 Must-Picks for HIM-W vs BEN-W, Match 26

P Chauhan

H Deol

D Sharma

S Verma

S Kumari

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Bengal Women Match Expert Tips

Since the pitch is good for bowling, it is advisable to pick at least four death-over bowlers, who will bowl in the death overs and also bat in the top order. Making them captains and vice-captains is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Bengal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head League

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Verma, R Ghosh

Batters: D Gujjar, K Vinod, M Devi

All-rounders: D Sharma, H Deol, N Chauhan

Bowlers: P Chauhan, S Parida, S Kumari

Himachal Pradesh Women vs Bengal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Verma

Batters: D Gujjar, K Vinod, M Devi

All-rounders: D Sharma, H Deol

Bowlers: P Chauhan, S Parida, S Kumari, S Ishaque, A Ansari

