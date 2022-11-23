HIS vs MIB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Barcelona T10, Eliminator

The Eliminator match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will see the Men In Blue CC (MIB) squaring off against Hira Sabadell (HIS) at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona on Wednesday, November 23. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HIS vs MIB Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Men In Blue CC have won six of their last fourteen matches and will be curious to continue their winning streak in the tournament. Hira Sabadell, on the other hand, have won eight of their last 14 matches.

The Men In Blue CC will give it their all to win the match, but Hira Sabadell is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HIS vs MIB Match Details

The Eliminator match of the ECS Barcelona T10 will be played on November 23 at the Montjuïc Olympic Ground in Barcelona. The game is set to take place at 3:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HIA vs MIB, Eliminator

Date and Time: 23rd November 2022, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Montjuïc Olympic Ground, Barcelona

Pitch Report

The ball swings in the second innings, so both teams will prefer to bat first on the pitch. The pitch looks decent for both batters and bowlers, so fans can expect a thrilling match today. The last match played on this pitch was between Trinitat Royal Stars and Men In Blue CC, where a total of 273 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

HIS vs MIB Form Guide

HIS - Won 8 of their last 14 games

MIB - Won 6 of their last 14 games

HIS vs MIB Probable Playing XI

HIS Playing XI

No injury updates

Qaiser Nabeel, Taqqi Ul Mazhar, Abid Ali, Bakhtiar Khalid (wk), Gulraiz Hussain, Shanawar Shahzad, Murad Ali, Ikram Ul Haq (c), Fida Hussain, Muhammad Zeeshan, Zeeshan Ashraf Muhammad

MIB Playing XI

No injury updates

Naresh Kumar, Surya Balu, Snehith Reddy, Prasanna Jathan (wk), Shankar Kaligatla, Pratik Shah, Ram Kranthi, Abhishek Borikar (c), Sanjeev Tiwari, Amit Bedaka, Sourabh Tiwari

HIS vs MIB Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Balu

S Balu is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. B Khalid is another good pick for today's match.

Batters

Q Nabeel

R Kranthi and Q Nabeel are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Shahzad played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Reddy

S Ali Syed and S Reddy are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. N Kumar is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

I Ul Haq

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Borikar and I Ul Haq. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Zeeshan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HIS vs MIB match captain and vice-captain choices

S Reddy

S Reddy will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial innings in today's match.

S Ali Syed

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Ali Syed as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for HIS vs MIB, Eliminator

N Kumar

S Ali Syed

S Reddy

A Ali

I Ul Haq

HIS vs MIB Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

HIS vs MIB Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Balu

Batters: Q Nabeel, S Kaligatla, V Vishnoi

All-rounders: N Kumar, S Ali Syed, S Reddy, A Ali

Bowlers: A Borikar, I Ul Haq, M Zeeshan

HIS vs MIB Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Balu

Batters: Q Nabeel, S Kaligatla, V Vishnoi

All-rounders: N Kumar, S Ali Syed, S Reddy, A Ali

Bowlers: S Tiwari, I Ul Haq, M Zeeshan

