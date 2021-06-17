HK All Stars T20 Dream11 Prediction: 3 all-rounders who can score most D11 points

Hong Kong's latest and most prestigious league, the HK All Stars T20 is set to commence on June 17 at the Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok.

A total of 36 players will compete in this league across four days, with the finals slated for June 20. The top two teams will compete in the summit clash while the third team will have to return home.

Ahead of the first fixture, here are three all-rounders who must find a place on your Dream11 team during the HK All-Stars T20 league in the coming days.

#3 Kinchit Shah (New Territories Tigers)

Kinchit Shah was born and brought up in Mumbai, India before he moved to Hong Kong. He has represented the U-15, U-16, U-17, U-19 and senior side of the Hong Kong National Cricket team. Shah will look to use this experience when he takes the field during the 2021 HK All Stars T20.

The CWC Challenge League B fixtures today produced two thrilling games!



Hong Kong chased down 294 against Bermuda thanks to a Kinchit Shah 💯



Italy beat Kenya by four wickets, Nikolai Smith also reaching three figures 👏 #RoadToCWC23 pic.twitter.com/U1Gl3JDn1o — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) December 3, 2019

Shah has played 46 T20 & 27 List A matches to date, having scored 1200 runs across both formats. He has also represented Hong Kong in 35 T20I and 10 ODI matches so far and will look to use his experience during the 2021 HK All Stars T20.

The part-time off-spinner has 53 scalps to his name across international and domestic circuits. His off-break is a handy option and the team will turn to him when to break partnerships in the upcoming matches of the HK All Stars T20.

His all-round ability will help you fetch plenty of points during the tournament.

#2 Ehsan Khan (Hong Kongs Islanders)

Ehsan Khan is the most experienced player in the team, having played several matches across various formats of the game up to date. He will look to play some crucial knocks with the bat and deliver with the ball as well during the HK All Stars T20.

11 wickets for Sandeep Lamichhane in the tournament and tied with Hong Kong's Ehsan Khan. What a tournament he is having #CWCQ — Nitesh Regmi (@Shikhar_me) March 15, 2018

He is a bowling all-rounder who is also a reasonably good batsman. Ehsan not only picks up wickets at regular intervals but also delivers economical spells.

His wicket-taking ability will be helpful for the Islanders as the pitch assists spin over pace. They will bank on his form & experience to win the 2021 HK All Star T20.

The 36-year-old should find a place in your Dream11 team and is likely to fetch a handful of points during the tournament.

#1 Nizakat Khan (Kowloon Lions)

Nizakat Khan will represent Kowloon Lions in the 2021 HK All Star T20

Nizakat Khan is the most experienced all-rounder on the international stage, having played 20 ODI & 43 T20I matches for Hong Kong so far. He is a batting all-rounder who can roll his arm over whenever required by the Kowloon Lions during the 2021 HK All Stars T20.

Nizakat has scored over 1000 runs each in the List A & T20 format and also has played a few first-class matches. Nizakat is a decent player with the bat as he has managed to get his side past the victory line on several occasions. He will hope to deliver again during the 2021 HK All Stars T20. He is handy with the ball as well. The leg-spinner has quite a few wickets to his name and tends to bowl economically.

With ample experience heading into the tournament, he will be a good selection for your Dream11 team for the HK All Stars T20.

