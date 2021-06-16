HK All-Star T20 Dream11 Prediction: 3 batsmen who can score most D11 points

The HK All-Star T20 series is set to kick off on July 17 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kong. The Kowloon Lions, New Territories Tigers, and Hong Kong Islanders are the three teams that will take part in the highly anticipated league.

Here are three players who must find a place on your Dream11 team during the HK All-Star T20 league in the coming days.

#1 Waqas Khan (Hong Kong Islanders)

The Hong Kong Islanders have a weak and inexperienced batting lineup going into the HK All-Star T20 League 2021. So the onus will be on Waqas Khan to play a key role with the bat and get his team to a challenging total in every game.

Waqas has scored 164 runs in 14 innings in the shortest format of the game for the Hong Kong national side. His experience of playing alongside national stars will come in handy for his club.

With all eyes and hopes pinned on him, he is expected to be a standout performer for his side and will look to play dazzling knocks in the coming days.

#2 Aizaz Khan (Kowloon Lions)

Aizaz Khan will play for Kowloon Lions in HK All-Star T20

Hong Kong cricketer Aizaz Khan has ample experience, having played 39 T20I matches for his national side to date.

Khan has never scored a half-century in the shortest format of the game but has always lived up to the team's expectations by playing quickfire knocks to lift them from a losing stage to a winning position.

Aizaz Khan is a bit on the costlier side, costing 9.5 credits. However, he is surely worth the amount as his part-time medium pace bowling can fetch players some valuable points.

#1 Babar Hayat (New Territories Tigers)

Babar Hayat will play for New Territories Tigers in HK All-Star T20. (Image Courtesy: ICC Cricket)

New Territories Tigers batsman Babar Hayat is #1 on the list of batsmen who can score the most D11 points in the HK All-Star T20 league. Babar Hayat is one of the most consistent players for Hong Kong in the international and domestic circuit.

The 29-year-old has played 24 T20I matches to date. He has scored 541 runs in those matches at a strike rate of 124.94.

One needs to spend 9.5 credits to get Babar Hayat on their Dream11 team, and his recent form and experience proves that he won't disappoint you.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar