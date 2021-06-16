HK All Star T20 Dream11 Prediction: 3 bowlers who can score most D11 points

The much anticipated HK All Star T20 Series 2021 will commence on July 17, with a total of 3 teams locking horns against each other for the prestigious trophy.

Each team will play the other team once in a group stage game, with the finals being staged for June 20. All three league stage matches and the summit clash will take place at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok.

Here are three bowlers who must find a place on your Dream11 team during the HK All-Star T20 league in the coming days.

#3 Bilal Akhtar (Kowloon Lions)

Bilal Akhtar is yet to play for the national side and hasn't played much cricket on the domestic circuit either. The player made his debut for the Hong Kong Islanders on 27th March 2021 and picked up the wicket of Simandeep Singh. He finished his spell with figures of 1/21 from 1.5 overs.

He has played in three matches to date, with 5 wickets to his name so far. His best bowling figures (3/32) came in April.

He is a budget pick and needs to be on your Dream11 side for the upcoming HK All Star T20 fixtures as he can get you a few valuable points.

#2 Hassan Khan Mohammad (New Territories Tigers)

Hong Kong medium-pacer Hassan Khan Mohammad hasn't played too many games to date. However, he has shared the dressing room with Pakistan Super League (PSL) outfit Quetta Gladiators' players in the past.

He has learned a lot from the seniors over there and will look to the knowledge he gained from them to work. He is also a budget pick who will surely live up to his captain's expectations in the HK All Star T20 Series 2021.

#1 Mohammad Waheed (Hong Kong Islanders)

Mohammad Waheed is the most experienced bowler among the three teams, having played for Pakistan's domestic team. He was born and brought up in Pakistan before he moved to Hong Kong.

His experience of playing on Pakistan's domestic circuit will come as a huge bonus for the Hong Kong Islanders. They will bank on his experience to play a key role in their HK All Star T20 fixtures.

