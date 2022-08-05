HK vs KEN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 32

Hong Kong (HK) will take on Kenya (KEN) in match 32 of the CWC Challenge League Group B 2022 on Friday at the Granville Ground in St Saviour, Jersey.

Hong Kong are among the strongest teams in this year's CWC Challenge League as they have proved themselves by winning seven of their last 10 games. Kenya, on the other hand, have had a disastrous season as they have won only three of their last 10 matches.

Kenya will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Hong Kong are a relatively better team. Hong Kong are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HK vs KEN Probable Playing XI

HK Playing XI

Nizakat Khan (c), Kinchit Shah, Babar Hayat, Shahid Wasif, Aizaz Khan, Haroon Arshed, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Scott McKechnie (wk), Aftab Hussain

KEN Playing XI

Rushab Patel, Alex Obanda, Irfan Karim (wk), Rakep Patel, Nelson Odhiambo, Sachin Bhudia, Shem Ngoche (c), Emmanuel Bundi, Elijah Otieno, Vraj Patel, Yash Talati

Match Details

HK vs KEN, CWC Challenge League Group B 2022, Match 32

Date and Time: August 05, 2022, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Granville Ground, St Saviour, Jersey

Pitch Report

The Granville Ground's pitch behavior is balanced, and both teams can anticipate some reasonable assistance from the surface for their bowlers. Spinners can be quite important as the game progresses.

HK vs KEN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

I Karim, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will also earn additional points from catches. Karim smashed 59 runs in the last match against Hong Kong.

Batters

B Hayat and K Shah are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. C Obuya is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

Y Murtaza and A Khan are the best all-rounders to select for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Patel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Shukla and E Bundi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. E Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in HK vs KEN Dream11 prediction team

R Patel (KEN)

Y Murtaza (HK)

A Khan (HK)

Hong Kong vs Kenya: Important stats for Dream11 team

K Shah - 378 runs

Y Murtaza - 173 runs and 12 wickets

S Ngoche - 292 runs and 12 wickets

Hong Kong vs Kenya Dream11 Prediction Today (CWC Challenge League Group B 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: I Karim, K Shah, C Obuya, B Hayat, A Khan, Y Murtaza, R Patel, S Ngoche, A Shukla, E Khan, E Bundi

Captain: Y Murtaza Vice Captain: A Khan

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: I Karim, K Shah, C Obuya, B Hayat, A Obanda, A Khan, Y Murtaza, R Patel, A Shukla, E Khan, M Ghazanfar

Captain: A Khan Vice Captain: Y Murtaza

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far