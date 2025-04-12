HK vs NEP Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I, Match 6

The 6th match of the Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I will see Hong Kong (HK) squaring off against Nepal (NEP) at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Saturday, April 12. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK vs NEP Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Hong Kong have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against Qatar by 68 runs. Nepal, on the other hand, have won their last two matches. They won their last match against Kuwait by a big margin of six wickets.

These two teams have played a total of eleven head-to-head matches. Both teams have won five matches each. One match was abandoned due to rain.

HK vs NEP Match Details

The 6th match of the Hong Kong Quadrangular T20I will be played on April 12 at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK vs NEP, 6th Match

Date and Time: April 12, 2025, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch at Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok is good for batters. The eam winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Hong Kong and Qatar, where a total of 326 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

HK vs NEP Form Guide

HK - W L

NEP - W W

HK vs NEP Probable Playing XI

HK Playing XI

No injury updates

Zeeshan Ali (wk), JJ Atkinson, Nizakat Khan (c), Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Yasim Murtaza, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Nasrulla Rana, Martin Coetzee

NEP Playing XI

No injury updates

Aasif Sheikh (wk), Kushal Bhurtel, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Kushal Malla, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Sompal Kami, Lalit Rajbanshi, Basir Ahamad, Nandan Yadav

HK vs NEP Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Asif Sheikh

Asif Sheikh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will bat in the top order for his team and can once again perform well. He has smashed 86 runs in the last two matches. Z Ali is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Rath

K Bhurtel and A Rath are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. A Rath is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order for his team. He has smashed 134 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches. B Hayat is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Y Murtaza

Y Murtaza and D Singh Airee are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Y Murtaza will bat in the middle order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has scored 11 runs and taken three wickets in the last two matches. S Kami is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

E Khan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are L Rajbanshi and E Khan. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. L Rajbanshi will complete his quota of overs. He was in good form in the recent matches. He has taken two wickets in the last two matches. A Shukla is another good bowler for today's match.

HK vs NEP match captain and vice-captain choices

K Bhurtel

K Bhurtel is one of the most crucial picks from Nepal as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has scored 119 runs and taken one wicket in the last two matches.

A Rath

A Rath is one of the most crucial picks from the Hong Kong squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs. He has scored 134 runs and picked up one wicket in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for HK vs NEP, 6th Match

Y Murtaza

A Rath

B Hayat

K Bhurtel

D Singh Airee

Hong Kong vs Nepal Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Hong Kong vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh, Z Ali

Batters: A Rath, B Hayat, K Bhurtel, R Kumar Paudel

All-rounders: Y Murtaza, D Singh Airee, S Kami

Bowlers: E Khan, L Rajbanshi

Hong Kong vs Nepal Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Sheikh, Z Ali

Batters: A Rath, B Hayat, K Bhurtel

All-rounders: Y Murtaza, D Singh Airee, S Kami, W Barkat

Bowlers: A Shukla, N Yadav

About the author Ishaan Mahajan Ishaan Mahajan is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda, drawing inspiration from his childhood love for the sport. With an eye for detail, Ishaan serves as a keen fact-checker, providing valuable insights and perspectives on articles. Additionally, Ishaan excels in tracking and publishing trends, enriching the sports journalism experience.



In his spare time, the Amritsar lad enjoys creating fantasy cricket teams and playing mobile games such as Clash of Clans. Know More

