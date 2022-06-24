HK-W vs ML-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Semi Final 2

Hong Kong Women (HK-W) will take on Malaysia Women (ML-W) in the Semi-final 2 match of the ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022 on Friday at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Both teams have played well in this year's tournament to reach the semifinals. Hong Kong Women ended the group B league stage in first place, while Malaysia Women finished the group A league stage in second place.

HK-W vs ML-W Probable Playing XI

HK-W Playing XI

Bella Poon, Mariko Hill, Natasha Miles, Kary Chan (c), Shanzeen Shahzad, Elysa Hubbard, Yasmin Daswani, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), Maryam Bibi, Betty Chan, Iqra Sahar

ML-W Playing XI

Winifred Duraisingam (c), Wan Julia (wk), Mas Elysa, Elsa Hunter, Ainna Hamizah Hashim, Nur Arianna Natsya, Jamahidaya Intan, Sasha Azmi, Nur Dania Syuhada, Nik Nur Atiela, Aisya Eleesa

Match Details

HK-W vs ML-W, ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022, Semi-final 2

Date and Time: June 24, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is bowling-friendly, where the pacers will be able to find some movement with the new ball. Fans can expect a low-scoring match with a lot of wickets from the pacers. Bowlers who can bowl cutters will be crucial in the match.

The pitch is not expected to change much throughout the game as both teams will aim to bowl first after winning the toss.

HK-W vs ML-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

W Julia, who played exceptionally well in head-to-head matches against Hong Kong Women, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. She will bat in the top order and also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

M Elysa and N Miles are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. S Azmi is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. M Elysa has performed exceptionally well in recent matches and bats in the top order.

All-rounders

M Hill and W Duraisingam are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they have been batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. K Chan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Chan and M Bibi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few international matches, and you can expect them to bowl in death overs as well. I Sahar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in HK-W vs ML-W Dream11 prediction team

B Chan (HK-W)

M Hill (HK-W)

W Duraisingam (ML-W)

Hong Kong Women vs Malaysia Women: Important stats for Dream11 team

M Hill - 108 runs and four wickets

B Chan - 10 runs and six wickets

W Duraisingam - 159 runs and two wickets

Hong Kong Women vs Malaysia Women Dream11 Prediction Today (ACC Women's T20 Championship 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: Y Daswani, N Miles, S Azmi, M Elysa, M Hill, K Chan, W Duraisingam, M Bibi, B Chan, A Eleesa, N Nur Atiela

Captain: M Hill Vice Captain: W Duraisingam

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: Y Daswani, B Poon, S Azmi, M Elysa, M Hill, K Chan, W Duraisingam, M Bibi, B Chan, A Eleesa, N Nur Atiela

Captain: M Hill Vice Captain: W Duraisingam

