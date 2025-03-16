HK-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Womens T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025, 3rd Place Playoff

The third-place playoff match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025 will see Hong Kong Women (HK-W) square off against Nepal Women (NP-W) at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Sunday, March 16. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the HK-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Nepal Women have won two of their six league stage matches. Hong Kong Women, on the other hand, have won three of their six matches. These two teams recently played a head-to-head which was won by Nepal Women by six wickets.

These two teams recently played six head-to-head matches. Nepal Women have won only two matches while Hong Kong Women have won four matches.

HK-W vs NP-W Match Details

The third-place playoff match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025 will be played on March 16 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe. The game is set to start at 12:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK-W vs NP-W, 3rd Place Playoff match

Date and Time: 16 March 2025, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe

Pitch Report

The pitch at Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. The last match played at this venue was between Namibia Women and Uganda Women, where a total of 164 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

HK-W vs NP-W Form Guide

HK-W - Won 3 of their last 6 matches

NP-W - Won 2 of their last 6 matches

HK-W vs NP-W Probable Playing XI

HK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Natasha Miles ©, Alison Siu, Emma Lai, Iqra Sahar, Joyleen Kaur, Karen Poon, Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Maryam Bibi, Shanzeen Shahzad, and Yasmin Daswani (wk).

NP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Indu Barma ©, Mamta Chaudhary, Alisha Yadav (wk), Samjhana Khadka, Sana Praveen, Kabita Joshi, Rubina Chhetry, Puja Mahato, Rachana Chaudhary, Riya Sharma, and Ishwori Bist.

HK-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Miles

N Miles is the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. She will open the innings for Hong Kong Women and has smashed 94 runs in the last five matches. Y Daswani is another good wicketkeeper for today's match.

Batters

M Hill

S Shahzad and M Hill are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. S Shahzad will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 111 runs in the last five matches. S Khadka is another good batter pick for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

I Barma

I Barma and P Mahato are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. I Barma will open the innings for her team and complete her quota of four overs. She has smashed 82 runs and taken seven wickets in the last five matches. K Chan is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

I Bist

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Sui and I Bist. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. I Bist will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken seven wickets in the last five matches. R Choudhary is another good bowler for today's match.

HK-W vs NP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

I Barma

I Barma was in top notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and open the innings for Nepal Women, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's nail-biting match. She has smashed 82 runs and taken seven wickets in the last five matches.

P Mahato

P Mahato is another good pick from the Nepal Women squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has an exceptional venue record. She has smashed 77 runs and picked up six wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for HK-W vs NP-W, 3rd Place Playoff match

K Chan

P Mahato

I Barma

M Hill

I Bist

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: N Miles

Batters: M Hill, S Shahzad, S Khadka

All-rounders: K Chan, M Bibi, P Mahato, I Barma

Bowlers: Bist, A Sui, R Choudhary

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: N Miles

Batters: M Hill, S Shahzad

All-rounders: K Chan, M Bibi, P Mahato, I Barma, R Chhetry, R Airee

Bowlers: Bist, A Sui

