HK-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, and Pitch Report for Womens T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025, 6th T20I

The sixth T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025 will see Hong Kong Women (HK-W) squaring off against Nepal Women (NP-W) at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe on Monday, March 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Nepal Women have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against Uganda Women by one wicket. Hong Kong Women, too, have won one of their last two matches. They won their last match against Namibia Women by four wickets.

The two teams recently played four head-to-head matches. Nepal Women have won only one match while Hong Kong Women have won three.

HK-W vs NP-W Match Details

The sixth T20I match of the Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Uganda 2025 will be played on March 10 at the Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe. The game begins at 4:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK-W vs NP-W, 6th T20I match

Date and Time: 10th March, 2025, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Entebbe Cricket Oval, Entebbe

Pitch Report

The pitch at Entebbe Cricket Oval in Entebbe is good for bowlers. Fans can expect another low-scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. The last match played at this venue was between Namibia Women and Hong Kong Women, where a total of 227 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

HK-W vs NP-W Form Guide

HK-W - W L

NP-W - W L

HK-W vs NP-W Probable Playing XI

HK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

N Miles (wk), J Kaur, S Shahzad, M Hill, S Vanessa, K Chan, M Bibi, A Sui, B Chan, I Sahar, M Kaur

NP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

A Yadav (wk), R Thapa, B Rawal, S Khadka, M Chaudhary, I Barma, P Mahato, R Chhetry, K Joshi, R Choudhary, I Bist

HK-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

N Miles

N Miles is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the middle order and smash a lot of runs. She smashed 40 runs in the last match. R Thapa is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

M Hill

S Khadka and M Hill are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. M Hill will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent domestic matches. She smashed 22 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match. B Rawal is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

P Mahato

I Barma and P Mahato are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. P Mahato will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She smashed 16 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match. K Chan is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

B Chan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Sui and B Chan. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. B Chan will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. K Joshi is another good bowler pick for today's match.

HK-W vs NP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

K Chan

K Chan was in top notch form in the recent domestic matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She smashed 2 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

P Mahato

P Mahato is one of the most crucial picks from the Nepal Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and complete her quota of overs. She has an exceptional venue record and smashed 16 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for HK-W vs NP-W, 6th T20I match

K Chan

M Hill

P Mahato

I Barma

M Bibi

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Miles

Batters: M Hill

All-rounders: K Chan, M Bibi, P Mahato, I Barma, R Chhetry

Bowlers: B Chan, A Sui, K Joshi, I Bist

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: N Miles

Batters: M Hill, S Khadka, B Rawal

All-rounders: K Chan, M Bibi, P Mahato, I Barma, R Chhetry

Bowlers: B Chan, R Sharma

