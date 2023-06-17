HK-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup, Match 11

The 11th match of the Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup will see Hong Kong Women (HK-W) squaring off against Nepal Women (NP-W) at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok on Saturday, June 17. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HK-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Hong Kong Women lost their last match against India Women by 9 wickets. Nepal Women, on the other hand, faced a defeat against Pakistan Women by 9 runs.

Hong Kong Women will give it their all to win the match, but Nepal Women are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

HK-W vs NP-W Match Details

The 11th match of the Womens Emerging Teams Asia Cup will be played on June 17 at the Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground in Mong Kok. The game is set to take place at 6:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HK-W vs NP-W, Match 11

Date and Time: 17th June 2023, 6:30 AM IST

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreational Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers, especially spinners. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this used pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between UAE Women and Malaysia Women, where a total of 69 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

HK-W vs NP-W Form Guide

HK-W - L

NP-W - L

HK-W vs NP-W Probable Playing XI

HK-W Playing XI

No injury updates

N Miles, Shanzeen Shahzad, EK Hubbard, M Hill, Chan Ka Man, Ruchitha Venkatesh, Hiu Ying Cheung (wk), MBA Lamplough, KY Chan (c), M Bibi, Iqra Sahar

NP-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Bindu Rawal, Samjhana Khadka, Apsari Begam, Indu Barma, Asmina Karmacharya (wk), Kabita Joshi, Kritika Marasini, Rubina Chhetry (c), Sita Rana Magar, Kabita Kunwar, Jyoti Pandey

HK-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Pandey

J Pandey is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. H Ying is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Miles

S Khadka and N Miles are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Joshi played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

I Barma

S Rana Magar and I Barma are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Chhetry is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

B Chan

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are B Chan and M Bibi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. I Sahar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HK-W vs NP-W match captain and vice-captain choices

I Barma

I Barma will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match.

S Rana Magar

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make S Rana Magar as she will bat in the top order and bowl in the death overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for HK-W vs NP-W, Match 11

I Barma

S Rana Magar

R Chhetry

K kunwar

B Chan

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Pandey

Batters: K Joshi, N Miles

All-rounders: S Rana Magar (vc), I Barma (c), R Chhetry, K Kunwar, K Chan, M Hill

Bowlers: B Chan, M Bibi

Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Pandey

Batters: K Joshi

All-rounders: S Rana Magar, I Barma (c), R Chhetry, K Kunwar, K Chan, M Hill

Bowlers: B Chan (vc), M Bibi, I Sahar

