HKI vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong ODD, Match 3

The Hong Kong Islanders (HKI) will lock horns with the Kowloon Lions (KOL) in the third match of the Hong Kong ODD at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Sunday.

The Hong Kong Islanders have already bagged the series, having won the first two matches convincingly. The Kowloon Lions, on the other hand, will be disappointed with their performance and will look to avoid a series whitewash on Sunday.

HKI vs KOL Probable Playing 11 Today

HKI XI

Martin Coetzee, Adit Gorawara (WK), Ehsan Ayaz, Babar Hayat (C), Yasim Murtaza, Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Muhammad Umar, Sheryar Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Dhananjay Rao.

KOL XI

Shahid Wasif, Nizakat Khan (C), Waqas Khan, Aizaz Khan, Simandeep Singh, Zeeshan Ali (WK), Daniel Pascoe, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Aftab Hussain, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan

Match Details

HKI vs KOL, Hong Kong ODD 2021, Match 3

Date and Time: 19th December 2021, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Mission Road Ground is a sporting one. While the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball, the batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears. The team winning the toss should look to bat first, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 303 runs.

Today’s HKI vs KOL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Adit Gorawara: Gorawara has batted exceptionally well in the last couple of matches, scoring 102 runs at a strike rate of 61.90.

Batters

Babar Hayat: Hayat is a hard-hitting batter who can go bonkers against any given bowler on his day. He has scored 177 runs in two Hong Kong ODD matches at a strike rate of 126.43.

Martin Coetzee: Coetzee has been in brilliant form with the bat in the Hong Kong ODD. He has scored 158 runs at a strike rate of 128.46 in two matches.

All-rounders

Aizaz Khan: Khan has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.87 while also scoring 117 runs in two Hong Kong ODD matches.

Daniel Pascoe: Pascoe is a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his side. He has scalped four wickets in two matches at an economy of 3.15.

Bowlers

Dhananjay Rao: Rao bowled exceptionally well in the only match he played in the series, scalping three wickets. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Ateek Iqbal: Iqbal is another attacking bowler from the Hong Kong Islanders side. He managed to pick up a single wicket in his last outing and is expected to play a crucial role on Sunday.

Top 5 best players to pick in HKI vs KOL Dream11 prediction team

Babar Hayat (HKI) - 254 points

Martin Coetzee (HKI) - 199 points

Aizaz Khan (KOL) - 196 points

Daniel Pascoe (KOL) - 175 points

Yasim Murtaza (HKI) - 169 points

Important Stats for HKI vs KOL Dream11 prediction team

Babar Hayat: 177 runs in 2 matches; SR - 126.43

Martin Coetzee: 158 runs in 2 matches; SR - 128.46

Aizaz Khan: 117 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 113.59 and ER - 6.87

Daniel Pascoe: 22 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 91.67 and ER - 3.15

Yasim Murtaza: 61 runs and 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 98.39 and ER - 4.00

HKI vs KOL Dream11 Prediction Today (Hong Kong ODD)

HKI vs KOL Dream11 Prediction - Hong Kong ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adit Gorawara, Babar Hayat, Waqas Khan, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Daniel Pascoe, Yasim Murtaza, Dhananjay Rao, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan.

Captain: Aizaz Khan. Vice-captain: Ehsan Khan.

HKI vs KOL Dream11 Prediction - Hong Kong ODD

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shahid Wasif, Babar Hayat, Nizakat Khan, Martin Coetzee, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Daniel Pascoe, Haroon Arshad, Ali Mohammad, Ateek Iqbal, Mohsin Khan.

Captain: Aizaz Khan. Vice-captain: Babar Hayat.

Edited by Samya Majumdar