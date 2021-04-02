HKI vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's HK All-Star ODD Match - April 3rd, 2021

The series decider in the Hong Kong All-Star ODD between Hong Kong Islanders and Kowloon Lions will take place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon on Sunday.

Hong Kong Islanders won the first game between the two teams. They scored 399 runs in 50 overs. In response, the Lions gave a valiant chase but fell short by 11 runs.

In the second match, Kowloon Lions batted first and posted 270/9 after 50 overs, with captain Aizaz Khan (95) and Nizakat Khan (72) playing crucial knocks. In response, Hong Kong Islanders were bowled out for a paltry 192.

With both teams winning one game apiece, the final encounter could be an enticing one.

Squads to choose from

Hong Kong Islanders

Jamie Atkinson (c) (wk), Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan.

Kowloon Lions

Aizaz Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu, Charlie Wallis.

Probable Playing XIs

Hong Kong Islanders

Jamie Atkinson (c) (wk), Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan.

Kowloon Lions

Aizaz Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu.

Match Details

Match: Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions, Match 3.

Date & Time: 3rd April at 7:00 AM.

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Kowloon.

Pitch Report

The pitch tends to assist bowlers more than batters, as both pacers and spinners have picked up a handful of wickets in the last couple of games. The trend is expected to continue in this game too.

Also, the captain winning the toss is likely to bat first in this Hong Kong All-Star ODD.

HK All-Star ODD Dream11 (HKI vs KOL) Fantasy Suggestions

HKI v KOL Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamie Atkinson, Ninad Shah, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan Waqas Barkat, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Haroon Arshad, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Mohsin Khan, Ashley Caddy.

Captain: Jamie Atkinson. Vice-captain: Nizakat Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Ali, Adit Gorawara, Babar Hayat, Aizaz Khan Waqas Barkat, Ehsan Khan, Nizakat Khan, Haroon Arshad, Ayush Shukla, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ateeq Iqbal.

Captain: Ayush Shukla. Vice-captain: Ehsan Khan.