HKI vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's HK All-Star ODD Match - March 30th, 2021

The first match of the three-match ODI series between the Hong Kong Islanders and Kowloon Tigers will take place at the Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground in Kowloon on Tuesday.

The Kowloon Tigers, who won the Epic Group All-Star T20 Series, will look to carry forward their momentum and fine run. The Hong Kong Islanders, on the other hand, reached the summit clash, but lost the crucial encounter.

Both clubs faced each other twice in the T20 Series, with the Tigers emerging victorious on both occasions. Although the Kowloon Tigers are the clear favorites for Tuesday's game, the Islanders have enough firepower in their ranks to cause an upset on any given day.

Squads to choose from

Hong Kong Islanders

Jamie Atkinson (c) (wk), Umar Mohammad, Ninad Shah, Waqas Khan, Haroon Arshad, Simandeep Singh, Zakir Hayat, Ehsan Khan, Mohammad Waheed, Mohammad Ghazanfar, Ayush Shukla, Mohsin Khan.

Kowloon Lions

Aizaz Khan (c), Zeeshan Ali (wk), Nizakat Khan, Hamed Khan, Ehsan Ayaz, Jack Metters, Mehran Zeb, Dan Pascoe, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi, Gandeep Sandhu, Charlie Wallis.

Probable Playing XIs

Hong Kong Islanders

Kowloon Lions

Match Details

Match: Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions, Match 1

Date & Time: 30th March at 7:00 AM

Venue: Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, Kowloon.

Pitch Report

The pitch is a balanced one and will assist both the batsmen and the bowlers. With both sides having strong squads at their disposal, it makes for a thrilling game of cricket on Tuesday.

Both pacers and spinners will enjoy bowling at the venue as the pitch assists bounce, swing and turn.

HK All-Star ODD Dream11 (HKI vs KOL) Fantasy Suggestions

HKI vs KOL Dream11 Team Prediction - HK All-Star

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamie Atkinson, Ninad Shah, Nizakat Khan, Waqas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Haroon Arshad, Daniel Pascoe, Hamed Khan, Dhananjay Rao, Ahan Trivedi.

Captain: Jamie Atkinson. Vice-captain: Aizaz Khan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zeeshan Ali, Simandeep Singh, Nizakat Khan, Waqas Khan, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Umar Muhammad, Daniel Pascoe, Hamed Khan, Dhananjay Rao, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Captain: Zeeshan Ali. Vice-captain: Nizakat Khan.