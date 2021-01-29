HL vs CC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Momentum One Day Cup Match – Jan 29, 2021

The Highveld Lions will square off against the Cape Cobras in the upcoming Pool B fixture of the Momentum One Day Cup 2021 on Friday, January 29, at the Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

The Lions are unbeaten in the tournament so far, having won all three of their games so far, including a six-wicket win against the same opposition. The Cape Cobras, on the other hand, went down to the Lions in the opener before losing to the Warriors.

The Cobras did not have a great season last time around as they finished at the bottom of the points table. If their first two games are anything to go by, the Cobras are in for yet another long season.

The Cobras need to start winning if they are to qualify for the knockout stages, while the Lions will look to continue their 100% record. We could be in for an exciting clash given one team's desperation and the other's dominance.

Squads to choose from - Momentum One Day Cup

Highveld Lions: Aaron Phangiso, Bjorn Fortuin, Delano Potgiter, Dominic Hendricks, Eldred Hawken, Johannes Diseko, Kagiso Rapulana, Malusi Siboto, Mitchel van Buuren, Nicholas van den Bergh, Reeza Hendricks, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala, Tladi Bokako, Wesley Marshall, Zanzima Nono Pongolo

Cape Cobras: Zubayr Hamza (C), Aviwe Mgijima, Benjamin Ward, Christiaan Jonker, Corbin Bosch, Imraan Manack, Janneman Malan, Jason Smith, Jean Du Plessis (WK), Jonathan Bird, Nandre Burger, Onke Nyaku, Pieter Malan, Siyabonga Mahima, Tony De Zorzi and Ziyaad Abrahams.

Predicted Playing XIs

Highveld Lions

Ryan Rickleton, Wesley Marshall, Reza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Van den Bergh, Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Mangala, Aaron Phangiso, Eldred Hawken.

Cape Cobras

Janneman Malan, Christiaan Jonker, Tony de Zorzi, Zubayr Hamza, Aviwe Mgijima, Imran Manack, Ziyaad Abrahams, Nandre Burger, Corbin Bosch, Jonathan Bird, Jean Du Plessis.

Match Details

Match: Highveld Lions vs Cape Cobras, Match 12, Momentum One Day Cup

Date: 29th January 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom, North West Province, South Africa

Pitch Report

The track at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom has supported both the batsmen and the bowlers equally well. Both teams should already have a great understanding of the pitch, having played all their games at this venue. The team winning the toss may want to bat first.

HL vs CC Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HL vs CC Dream11 team

Fantasy Suggestion #1:

Ryan Rickleton, Nicholas van den Bergh, Domnic Hendricks, Wesley Marshall, Janneman Malan, Jean Du Plessis, Aviwe Mgijima, Delano Potgieter, Sisanda Mangala, Aaron Phangiso, Ziyaad Abrahams

Captain: Delano Potgieter Vice-Captain: Domnic Hendricks

Fantasy Suggestion #2:

Ryan Rickleton, Nicholas van den Bergh, Domnic Hendricks, Wesley Marshall, Janneman Malan, Jean Du Plessis, Aviwe Mgijima, Delano Potgieter, Sisanda Mangala, Eldred Hawken, Imran Manack

Captain: Ryan Rickleton Vice-Captain: Eldred Hawken