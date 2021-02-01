HL vs KTS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Momentum One Day Cup Match – Feb 02, 2021

The second semi-final of the Momentum One Day Cup will be played between Highveld Lions and Knights at the Senwes Park in Potchefstroom on Tuesday.

Highveld Lions were the table-toppers in the group stage of the Momentum One Day Cup, winning three of their four games. They are coming off a 6-wicket victory over Warriors in their last Momentum One Day Cup game.

Knights, on the other hand, finished in second spot in the Momentum One Day Cup points table.. They got to play only one game, as the rest of their league games in the Momentum One Day Cup were affected due to rain. However, luck was on their side, and they made it to the semis because of a better net run rate than Titans.

Momentum One Day Cup: Squads to choose from

Highveld Lions

Ryan Rickelton (WK), Wesley Marshall, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Nicky van den Bergh (WK), Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso (C), Eldred Hawken, Mitchell Van Buuren, Kagiso Rapulana, Tladi Bokako, Nono Pongolo and Johannes Diseko.

Knights

Pite van Biljon (C), Wandile Makwetu (WK), Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous (WK), Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Botha, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Kagiso Mohale, Mbulelo Budaza, Grant Mokoena, Alfred Mothoa, Duan Jansen, Matthew Kleinveldt, Jonathan Vandiar, Raynard van Tonder, Migael Pretorius, Nealan van Heerden, Pheko Moletsane, Sean Whitehead and Gerald Coetzee.

Advertisement

Predicted Playing 11s

Highveld Lions

Ryan Rickelton, Wesley Marshall, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Nicky van den Bergh (WK), Delano Potgieter, Bjorn Fortuin, Malusi Siboto, Sisanda Magala, Aaron Phangiso (C), Eldred Hawken.

Knights

Pite van Biljon (C), Wandile Makwetu (WK), Jacques Snyman, Patrick Kruger, Andries Gous, Farhaan Behardien, Patrick Botha, Ferisco Adams, Shaun von Berg, Kagiso Mohale, Mbulelo Budaza.

Match Details

Match: Highveld Lions and Knights, Semi-final 2.

Date: 2nd February 2021, 01:30 PM IST.

Venue: Senwes Park, Potchefstroom.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Senwes Park is a sporting one, and the average first-innings score on it is 254 runs. However, the wicket tends to provide help for the bowlers with the new ball.

The batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before they can score big. Nevertheless, the team winning the toss could look to bowl first in this Momentum One Day Cup game.

HL vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HL vs KTS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Dominic Hendricks, Jacques Snyman, Farhaan Behardien, Delano Potgieter, Patrick Kruger, Ferisco Adams, Bjorn Fortuin, Shaun von Berg, Mbulelo Budaza.

Captain: Delano Potgieter. Vice-Captain: Jacques Snyman.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ryan Rickelton, Nicky van den Bergh, Andries Gous, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman, Dominic Hendricks, Delano Potgieter, Mbulelo Budaza, Eldred Hawken, Shaun von Berg, Bjorn Fortuin.

Captain: Ryan Rickelton. Vice-Captain: Andries Gous.