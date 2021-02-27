HL vs WAR (Playoff) Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's CSA T20 Challenge Match - Feb 27th, 2021

The Imperial Lions will lock horns with the Warriors in the CSA T20 Challenge 2021 playoff at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

The Imperial Lions head into the fixture after finishing second in the league stage. They have won four of their five CSA T20 Challenge games this season.

The Warriors, on the other hand, have won two of their five CSA T20 Challenge fixtures so far. However, they finished third after picking up a bonus point in one of their wins.

The winner of today's contest will face the Dolphins in the CSA T20 Challenge 2021 final on Sunday.

CSA T20 Challenge: Squads to choose from

Imperial Lions

Temba Bavuma, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Wiaan Mulder, Lutho Sipamla, Bjorn Fortuin, Ryan Rickelton, Sisanda Magala, Malusi Siboto, Eldred Hawken, Kagiso Rabada, Rassie van der Dussen, Aaron Phangiso, Ruan Haanbroek

Warriors

Sinethemba Qeshile, Gihahn Cloete, Jon-Jon Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Lesiba Nqoepe, Marco Marais, Ayabulela Gqamane, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Anrich Nortje, Tshepo Ntuli, Mthiwekaya Nabe, Stefan Tait, Lizo Makosi, Triston Stubbs, Jade de Klerk

Predicted Playing XIs

Imperial Lions

Ryan Rickelton, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Sisanda Magala, Delano Potgieter, Dwaine Pretorius, Aaron Phangiso, Bjorn Fortuin, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks.

Warriors

Wihan Lubbe, Jon Jon Smuts, Triston Stubbs, Sinethemba Qeshile, Gihahn Cloete, Lesiba Ngoepe, Mthiwekaya Nabe, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Glenton Stuurman, Ayabulela Gqamane

Match Details

Match: Imperial Lions vs Warriors, playoff

Date and Time: 27th February 2021; 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium, Durban, South Africa

Pitch Report

The track at the Hollywoodbets Kingsmead Stadium supports both batsmen and bowlers. However, the batters need to be wary of the movements off the surface. Both teams would want to bat first upon winning the toss.

HL vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HL vs WAR Dream11 Team - CSA T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ryan Rickelton, Sinethemba Qeshile, Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Triston Stubbs, Ayabulela Gqamane, Jon Jon Smuts, Anrich Nortje, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada

Captain: Ayabulela Gqamane; Vice-captain: Anrich Nortje

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gihahn Cloete, Sinethemba Qeshile, Reeza Hendricks, Lesiba Ngoepe, Rassie van der Dussen, Triston Stubbs, Ayabulela Gqamane, Wihan Lubbe, Anrich Nortje, Aaron Phangiso, Beuran Hendricks

Captain: Reeza Hendricks; Vice-captain: Sinethemba Qeshile