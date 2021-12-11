HKI vs KOL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Hong Kong ODD, Match 1

Hong Kong Islanders (HKI) will take on Kowloon Lions (KOL) in the opening match of the Hong Kong ODD at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok on Saturday.

It's the start of a three-match 50-over series. The Kowloon Lions came back from behind to record a memorable 2-1 series triumph last time around. Both teams will be aiming to start the series on a winning note and build some early momentum.

HKI vs KOL Probable Playing 11 today

Hong Kong Islanders: Babar Hayat, Jamie Atkinson (c & wk), Waqas Barkat, Adit Gorawar, Ehsan Ayaz, Haroon Arshad, Yasim Murtaza, Ehsan Khan, Ateeq Iqbal, Mohammad Waheed, Dhananjay Rao

Kowloon Lions: Shahid Wasif (wk), Ninad Shah, Simandeep Singh, Waqas Khan, Nizakat Khan, Aizaz Khan (c), Dan Pascoe, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Aftab Hussain, Mohsin Khan

Match Details

HKI vs KOL, Hong Kong ODD, Match 1

Date & Time: December 11th 2021, 7 AM IST

Venue: Mission Road Ground, Mong Kok

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Mission Road Ground in Mong Kok promises to be an absolute belter. 399, 270 and 260 were the first-innings scores in the last series, which was played in April. Another high-scoring game could well be on the cards today.

Today’s HKI vs KOL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jamie Atkinson was excellent in the last series, scoring195 runs in three innings, including a fine knock of 152.

Batter

Babar Hayat finished as the second-highest run-getter in the series in April. He smashed 258 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 126.47.

All-rounders

Aizaz Khan can make an impact with both the bat and ball. He scored 177 runs, including a couple of fifties in the last series.

Nizakat Khan racked up 274 runs at an average of 91.33 in the three-match series in April.

Bowler

Hassan Khan Mohammad returned with eight wickets in three games in the last series and may be the bowler to watch out for today.

Top 5 best players to pick in HKI vs KOL Dream11 Prediction Team

Aizaz Khan (KOL)

Babar Hayat (HKI)

Nizakat Khan (KOL)

Ehsan Khan (HKI)

Jamie Atkinson (HKI)

HKI vs KOL Dream 11 Prediction (Hong Kong ODD)

Dream11 Team for Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions - Hong Kong ODD 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Jamie Atkinson, Shahid Wasif, Babar Hayat, Waqas Barkat, Simandeep Singh, Nizakat Khan, Ehsan Khan, Aizaz Khan, Dhananjay Rao, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ateeq Iqbal

Captain: Aizaz Khan. Vice-captain: Babar Hayat.

Dream11 Team for Hong Kong Islanders vs Kowloon Lions - Hong Kong ODD 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jamie Atkinson, Babar Hayat, Waqas Barkat, Waqas Khan, Aizaz Khan, Ehsan Khan, Yasim Murtaza, Nizakat Khan, Dhananjay Rao, Hassan Khan Mohammad, Ghazanfar Mohammad

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Jamie Atkinson. Vice-captain: Nizakat Khan.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Samya Majumdar