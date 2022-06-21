HK-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 Group B Match

Hong Kong Women (HK-W) will take on Nepal Women (NP-W) in a Group B match of the ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday.

Both teams are unbeaten so far in this tournament. Hong Kong Women have played only two games in this tournament and have won both of them by big margins. They are currently second on the points table.

Meanwhile, Nepal Women have won three games in a row and are sitting pretty at the top of the Group B points table.

HK-W vs NP-W Probable Playing 11 today

Hong Kong Women: Bella Poon, Mariko Hill, Natasha Miles, Kary Chan (c), Elysa Hubbard, Yasmin Daswani (wk), Iqra Sahar, Maryam Bibi, Betty Chan, Shanzeen Shahzad, Alison Siu

Nepal Women: Indu Barma, Sita Rana Magar, Rubina Chhetry (c), Sangita Rai, Kajal Shrestha (wk), Bindu Rawal, Mamta Chaudhary, Apsari Begam, Sabnam Rai, Asmina Karmacharya, Kabita Kunwar

Match Details

Match: HK-W vs NP-W

Date & Time: June 21, 2022, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur is likely to be a decent one to bat on. But it might not be a very high-scoring game and the spinners might get some assistance.

Today’s HK-W vs NP-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yasmin Daswani has batted in just one game and she scored 15 in that innings. She has also taken four catches so far.

Batters

Natasha Miles looked good in the only match she played. She struck an unbeaten 18 and has accumulated 156 runs in 10 T20Is in her career.

All-rounders

Mariko Hill has had a huge all-round impact. She has amassed 59 runs at a strike-rate of 113.46 and has returned with four wickets with the ball.

Rubina Chhetry is in decent touch with the bat and has scored 55 runs in three innings. She has been quite economical with the ball too.

Bowlers

Kabita Kunwar has bowled superbly and has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 1.75.

Top 5 best players to pick in HK-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Mariko Hill (HK-W): 202 points

Kabita Kunwar (NP-W): 179 points

Betty Chan (HK-W): 164 points

Rubina Chhetry (NP-W): 120 points

Kary Chan (HK-W): 119 points

Important stats for HK-W vs NP-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Mariko Hill: 59 runs and four wickets

Betty Chan: Four wickets

Kary Chan: 38 runs and one wicket

Rubina Chhetry: 55 runs

Kabita Kunwar: Four wickets

Sita Rana Magar: 4 wickets

HK-W vs NP-W Dream 11 Prediction

Dream11 Team for Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women - ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yasmin Daswani, Bindu Rawal, Bella Poon, Natasha Miles, Sita Rana Magar, Rubina Chhetry, Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Asmina Karmacharya, Kabita Kunwar, Betty Chan

Captain: Mariko Hill Vice-captain: Rubina Chhetry

Dream11 Team for Hong Kong Women vs Nepal Women - ACC Women’s T20 Championship 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Yasmin Daswani, Bindu Rawal, Apsari Begam, Natasha Miles, Sita Rana Magar, Rubina Chhetry, Kary Chan, Mariko Hill, Kabita Kunwar, Sabnam Rai, Betty Chan

Captain: Kary Chan Vice-captain: Sita Rana Magar

