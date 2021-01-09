HRN-W vs SHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for today's Indian Women's Other T20 Match – Jan 10th, 2021

The opening game of the T20 India Nippon Cup 2021 on Sunday will see Heron Sports taking on Sheen Sports at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bangalore.

Sheen Sports are atop the table with seven points, having won three out of the five matches they have played. They are close to booking themselves a berth in the final.

Heron Sports, on the other hand, have five points and are placed third in the table. The club has a must-win game ahead of them. A loss will see them getting knocked out of the league and will shatter their dreams of lifting the trophy.

Squads to choose from

Heron Sports

Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya, Harshitha Shekar, Pooja Dhananjay, Anjali Raman, Pushpa Kiresur, Pooja D R, Rakshitha Nayaka, Sanjana Raj

Sheen Sports

Rakshitha Krishnappa (c), Prathyoosha Kumar (wk), Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Krishika Reddy, Deepti Sharma, Simren Henry, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Niranjana Nagarajan, Padmaja, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Savi Surendra, Ananya Subash, Sneha Jagadish, Saloni, Nirmitha, Anushree and Jahnavi (wk).

Predicted Playing XI

Heron Sports

Divya Gnanananda (c), Shubha Sathish, Ayushi Soni, Asha Joy, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (wk), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Minu Mani, S Akshaya.

Sheen Sports

Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Rakshitha Krishnappa (c), Deepti Sharma, Niranjana Nagarajan, Ellutla Padmaja, Prathyoosha Kumar (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Savi Surendra, Simren Henry, Chandasi Krishnamurthy.

Match Details

Match: Heron Sports vs Sheen Sports, Match 11

Date: 10th January 2021, 9:45 AM IST

Venue: Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bangalore

Pitch Report

The track at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio has so far played in favor of the bowlers. They have enjoyed bowling at this venue, with the scorers of the last three innings not surpassing 100.

The trend is expected to continue in the upcoming games as well. The average first innings score is around 110-115.

HRN-W vs SHN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HRN-W vs SHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: P Kumar, J Rodrigues, D Gnanananda, V Dinesh, M Mani, D Sharma, R Gayakwad, R Krishnappa, M Patel, N Nagarajan, and A Rajesh.

Captain: D Sharma Vice-Captain: M Mani

Fantasy Suggestion #2: P Kumar, J Rodrigues, D Gnanananda, S Henry, M Mani, D Sharma, R Gayakwad, R Krishnappa, A Joy, N Nagarajan, and P Ellutla.

Captain: D Gnanananda Vice-Captain: R Krishnappa