HRN-W vs SHN-W Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's T20 India Nippon Cup Match – Jan 06, 2020

Heron Sports will lock horns with Sheen Sports in the 6th match of the T20 India Nippon Cup at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in Bangalore. These two teams have had contrasting fortunes in this tournament so far.

Heron Sports are the only team that are yet to register a win in the T20 India Nippon Cup. They’ve played two matches and have lost on both occasions. With a net run rate of -0.133, they are stuck at the bottom of the points table.

Sheen Sports, on the other hand, have won their first two games in the inaugural edition of the T20 India Nippon Cup and are strong contenders to lift the trophy. They are sitting at the top of the points table with a healthy net run rate of +0.830.

Sheen Sports will be starting as clear favourites to win this game against Heron Sports and continue their unbeaten run.

Squads to choose from

Heron Sports

Divya Gnanananda (C), Sanjana Batni (WK), Shubha Satish, Akshaya S, Aditi Rajesh, Minu Mani, Ayushi Soni, Anagha Murali, Asha Joy, Pushpa Kiresur, Monica Patel, Vandana Mahajan, Pooja Dhananjay, Sanjana Raj, Rakshitha Nayaka, Pooja D R, Anjali Raman and Harshitha Shekar.

Sheen Sports

Rakshitha Krishnappa (C), Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Krishika Reddy, Deepti Sharma, Simren Henry, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Niranjana Nagarajan, Padmaja, Chandasi Krishnamurthy, Savi Surendra, Ananya Subash, Sneha Jagadish, Saloni, Nirmitha, Anushree and Jahnavi (WK).

Advertisement

Predicted Playing-11s

Heron Sports

Divya Gnanananda (C), Shubha Satish, Minu Mani, Asha Joy, Ayushi Soni, Anagha Murali, Aditi Rajesh, Sanjana Batni (WK), Vandana Mahajan, Monica Patel, Akshaya S.

Sheen Sports

Jemimah Rodrigues, Vrinda Dinesh, Rakshitha Krishnappa (C), Deepti Sharma, Niranjana Nagarajan, Ellutla Padmaja, Prathyoosha Kumar (WK), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Savi Surendra, Simren Henry, Chandasi Krishnamurthy.

Match Details

Match: Heron Sports vs Kini RR Sports, Match 6

Date: 6th January 2021, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio, Bengaluru.

Pitch Report

The track at the Samprasiddhi Sports Estadio in the T20 India Nippon Cup has been a balanced one.

However, the track has slowed down slightly as the number of runs scored in the games played thus far has been decreasing.

The bowlers are expected to dominate the majority of the game and pick up wickets at regular intervals. The batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before attacking the bowlers for maximums.

The average 1st innings score at this venue is 125 runs.

HRN-W v SHN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HRN-W v SHN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Advertisement

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sanjana Batni, Divya Gnanananda, Ayushi Soni, Jemimah Rodrigues, Minu Mani, Deepti Sharma, Asha Joy, Monica Patel, Rakshitha Krishnappa, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.Captain: Radha Yadav. Vice-captain: Divya Gnanananda.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sanjana Batni, Divya Gnanananda, Simren Henry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Minu Mani, Aditi Rajesh, Deepti Sharma, Monica Patel, Rakshitha Krishnappa, Niranjana Nagarajan, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Captain: Rakshitha Krishnappa. Vice-captain: Jemimah Rodrigues.