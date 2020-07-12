HSG vs ALM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 13th, 2020

Hisingen CC take on Almhult CC in Match 4 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League 2020.

The final match on the opening day of the ECS T10 Gothenburg competition has Hisingen CC facing Almhult CC in Kviberg.

While this game would be Hisingen's second on the trot, Almhult could be tested with this being their third bout of the day. Hisingen CC look the better side on paper, although Almhult should ideally have a better understanding of the conditions coming into this game.

Given the nature of the tournament and the format, a win here is the need of hour for both teams, which should pave the way for a very competitive game in Gothenburg.

Squads to choose from

Hisingen CC

Gourav Aggarwal, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Muqadar Saleem, Wasi Alam, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Justine Selvaraj, Umais Ahmed, Amit Jain, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Praveen Kumar, Chaitanya Kilari, Tafheem Masoodi, Bhawan Grewal, Gokul Seenivasan, Shankar Padmanabhan, Bharat Konka and Mohit Dhir

Almhult CC

Dinesh Adhikari, Vimal Palwankar, Rahul Ganju, Sidharth Rana, Sardar Sahak, Junaid Khan, Sabawoon Sherzad, Vikas Mittal, Arfat Tahir, Ranjan Samal, Ayaz Husain, Shakil Arshad, Raza Muradi, Imran Sabawoon, Sami Gujjar, Shiva Thever, Inderpal Singh, Dawood Aziz, Zaheer Qarebullah, Ankith Shah, Asif Meer, Abdul Sayed, Cameron Crowley, Sher Rahman, Afzal Ibrahimkhail and Hamayun Babakhan

Predicted Playing XIs

Hisingen CC

G Aggarwal, A Nag, F Mohammed, M Saleem, J Selvaraj, A Jan, Y Tanneru, T Masoodi, B Grewal, B Konka and M Dhir

Almhult CC

D Adhikari, S Rana, S Sherzad, V Mittal, R Samal, S Arshad, R Muradi, I Sabawoon, A Shah, A Meer and A Ibrahimkhail

Match Details

Match: Hisingen CC vs Almhult CC

Date: 13th July 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

As is the case with pitches in Sweden, bowlers, especially the pacers, should get ample help with the new ball. However, this isn't the case with the spinners, who could be targeted by the batsmen. Although a few clouds are expected to make an appearance, there isn't any threat of rain with both teams likely to field first upon winning the toss.

ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HSG vs ALM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Adhikari, G Aggarwal, A Nag, F Mohammed, S Sahak, A Jain, I Sabawoon, R Muradi, A Ibrahimkhail, A Shah and B Konka

Captain: R Muradi, Vice-Captain: F Mohammed

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Adhikari, G Aggarwal, A Nag, F Mohammed, S Sahak, A Jain, I Sabawoon, R Muradi, A Ibrahimkhail, A Shah and B Konka

Captain: R Muradi, Vice-Captain: A Nag