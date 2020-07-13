HSG vs SSD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Gothenburg Match - July 14th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for HSG vs SSD match of ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020

Hisingen CC takes on Seaside CC in Match 7 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020.

ECS T10 Gothenburg Dream11 Fantasy

Match 7 of the ECS T10 Gothenburg League 2020 will potentially provide a mouthwatering clash between Seaside CC and Hisingen CC in Kviberg, Gothenburg.

Both teams were in action on the opening day of the tournament and did manage to get a few points as well.

Despite losing to Watan Zalmi CC in their first game, Hisingen beat Almhult CC in a last-ball win to register their first win. However, Seaside CC thumped Almhult CC in their only game so far as they chased down 101 in 7.4 overs.

Seaside CC are the clear favourites heading into this game with their batting unit firing on all cylinders. However, Hisingen is capable of pulling off an upset, making this a must-watch match in the ECS T10 Gothenburg 2020.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Hisingen CC

Gourav Aggarwal, Aritra Nag, Fareed Mohammed, Muqadar Saleem, Wasi Alam, Sabtharishiswaran Natrajan, Sukavanesh Mathisekaran, Justine Selvaraj, Umais Ahmed, Amit Jain, Yeswanth Tanneru, Rajeev, Praveen Kumar, Chaitanya Kilari, Tafheem Masoodi, Bhawan Grewal, Gokul Seenivasan, Shankar Padmanabhan, Bharat Konka and Mohit Dhir

Advertisement

Seaside CC

Ammar Zafar, Umair Chaudary, Harinder Koranga, Arfan Arif, Rubal Pathak, Shivakumar Gangannavar, Mokhtar Ghulami, Shreyas Murthy, Zawwar Hussain, Zahoor Sabir, Imam Shaik, Ashiq Hussain, Aditya Arora, Ibrahim Khan, Usman Sarwar and Babar Farooq

Predicted Playing XIs

Hisingen CC

G Aggarwal, M Saleem, A Nag, S Mathisekeran, J Selvaraj, U Ahmed, A Jain, C Kilari, P Kumar, B Konka and M Dhir

Seaside CC

A Zafar, U Chaudary, A Arif, M Ghulami, H Koranga, R Pathak, Z Sabir, I Shaik, A Hussain, U Sarwar, A Arora

Match Details

Match: Hisingen CC vs Seaside CC

Date: 14th July 2020, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Kviberg, Gothenburg

Pitch Report

Despite the threat of rain, one can expect the game to come to fruition in Kviberg. The overcast conditions should aid the bowlers on what should a good batting track.

While the slow outfield goes against the batsman, they should be comfortable playing their strokes due to the placid nature of the track.

ECS T10 Gothenburg League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HSG vs SSD Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Zafar, R Pathak, M Ghulami, S Mathisekaran, M Dhir, M Saleem, A Jain, A Arif, C Kilari, U Sarwar and B Konka

Captain: M Saleem, Vice-Captain: A Arif

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Zafar, U Chaudary, M Ghulami, J Selvaraj, M Dhir, M Saleem, A Jain, A Arif, C Kilari, U Sarwar and A Hussain

Captain: M Ghulami, Vice-Captain: M Saleem