HST v TDG Taipei T10 League Dream11 Fantasy Predictions & Playing XI Updates for Today's T10 Match - May 2nd, 2020

The second weekend of the inaugural Taipei T10 League 2020 will commence with the opening encounter between the Hsinchu Titans and Taiwan Dragons.

The Titans began their campaign with a 6-wicket win over the Taiwan Daredevils but lost their next encounter to the TCA Indians by a thrilling three-run margin. The Dragons opened their campaign with a 14-run loss to the TCA Indians and will be keen to register their first points on the Taipei T10 League points table.

Squads to choose from

Hsinchu Titans: Manoj Kriplani (C), Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.

Taiwan Dragons: Marlan Samarasinghe (C), Adam Hopkins, Arul Arjun, Ashutosh Tiwari, Asif Hameed, Athula Senadeera, Atif Khan, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Jack Snart, Josula Rishi, Mohammad Rajiuddin, Rahul Nautiyal, Rajat Kumar Singh, Romil Kothari, Sachin Padghan, Santosh Yadav, Trideep Kumar.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hsinchu Titans

Manikandan, Venkatesh Goudar, Vijay Kumar, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Joyal Francis, Thomas Rayen, Raguram (C), Vijay Ganisetty, Vinay MS, Venky Rebel, Eknath Sarkar.

Taiwan Dragons

Athula Senadeera, Santhosh Yadav, Marlan Samarasinghe (C) , Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Arul Arjun, Adam Hopkins, Asif Hameed, Rishi Josula, Sachin Padghan, Jack Snart.

Match Details

Match: Hsinchu Titans v Taiwan Dragons

Date: May 2nd, 2020 at 9.00 AM IST

Venue: Yingfeng Ground in Songshan district

Pitch Report

The opening weekend of the tournament saw batsmen struggle to pick up boundaries, owing to the slow and irregular surface of the outfield. However, the pacers did enjoy some swing upfront with the new ball, and one could expect the hovering clouds to yet again favour the fast bowlers.

Taipei T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HST v TDG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: V Goudar, Manikandan, V Kumar - Jr, Vinay MS, A Senadeera, Raguram, A Hopkins, M Samarasinghe, P Kumar Mandal, J Francis, J Rishi.

Captain - P Kumar Mandal, Vice-captain - Manikandan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: V Goudar, A Hameed, Manikandan, V Kumar - Jr, A Senadeera, Raguram, A Hopkins, E Sarkar, P Kumar Mandal, J Francis, J Rishi.

Captain - A Hopkins, Vice-captain - V Goudar

All matches of the Taipei T10 League 2020 will be streamed live on the Sports Tiger app.