HT vs BB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 28

The Hubli Tigers (HT) will take on the Bengaluru Blasters (BB) in the 28th match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, August 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the HT vs BB Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket, Dream11 fantasy tips, starting XIs and the pitch report for the 28th match.

The Hubli Tigers have been fairly impressive in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 so far this season. They have won four of their eight games and are fifth in the table. Despite being level on eight points with Mangalore United, they are placed below them because of their lower NRR. The Tigers defeated the bottom-placed Shivamogga Strikers by eight wickets recently.

The Bengaluru Blasters, on the other hand, occupy the summit position in the table. They have won six of their nine matches and have lost only thrice. With 12 points, they have a two-point lead over the Gulbarga Mystics and Mysore Warriors. The Blasters defeated the Warriors by 23 runs in their latest encounter.

The 28th match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 will be played on August 21 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Date and Time: August 21, 2022, 7:00 pm IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Live Streaming and Broadcast: Star Sports Network

HT vs BB Pitch Report

The track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is said to be a balanced surface, which might favor the batters under certain conditions. Batters must remain alert while facing the first few deliveries and be careful with their strokes.

Last 5 matches

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 159.4

Average second innings score: 156.2

HT vs BB Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Hubli Tigers: W-L-W-W-L

Bengaluru Blasters: W-L-W-W-L

HT vs BB probable playing 11s for today’s match

Hubli Tigers Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Hubli Tigers Probable Playing 11

Luvnith Sisodia (wk/c), Liyan Khan, Srinivas Sharath, Naveen MG, Tushar Singh, BU Shiva Kumar, Swapnil Yelave, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vasuki Koushik, Anand Doddamani, Sharan Goud.

Bengaluru Blasters Injury/Team News

No major injury updates

Bengaluru Blasters Probable Playing 11

LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Aneesh KV, Shivkumar Rakshith (wk), Aniruddha Joshi, Kranthi Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rishi Bopanna, Ronit More, Kumar LR, Santok Singh.

HT vs BB Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Luvnith Sisodia (8 matches, 261 runs, Average: 37.28)

Luvnith Sisodia is an excellent wicketkeeper pick for your HT vs BB Dream11 Fantasy. He is the top-scorer for his side with 261 runs in eight games at an average of 37.28. Sisodia has also scored runs at a strike rate of over 145.

Top Batter pick

KV Aneesh (9 matches, 239 runs, Average: 29.87)

KV Aneesh has done fairly well for the Bengaluru Blasters, scoring 239 runs in nine games. He has a batting average of close to 30 but needs to improve his strike rate of 112.20.

Top All-rounder pick

LR Chethan (9 matches, 276 runs, Average: 34.50)

LR Chethan has been in fluent touch with the bat and has scored 276 runs in nine games at an average of 34.50. He also has a wonderful strike rate of 162.35 and has notched up a century already.

Top Bowler pick

Rishi Bopanna (9 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 18.69)

Rishi is the joint second highest wicket-taker in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022. He has scalped 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.69. He has also bowled at a great economy rate of 7.18.

HT vs BB match captain and vice-captain choices

Mayank Agarwal

Mayank Agarwal has plenty of international experience and is also the captain of the Punjab Kings in IPL. He is the leading run-scorer in the competition with 356 runs in nine games at an average of 44.50. He also boasts a fabulous strike rate of 165.58 and represents the best multiplier choice for your HT vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Jagadeesha Suchith

Jagadeesha Suchith is a fantastic all-rounder and could prove to be an important asset for your Dream11 Fantasy. Suchith has scored 84 runs at a strike rate of 140 and has also taken 11 wickets at an average of 21.90. He has also bowled at a fantastic economy rate of 7.08.

5 Must-picks with players' stats for HT vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points Mayank Agarwal 356 runs 603 points Jagadeesha Suchith 84 runs and 11 wickets 519 points Rishi Bopanna 13 wickets 483 points LR Chethan 276 runs 451 points Luvnith Sisodia 261 runs 401 points

HT vs BB match expert tips

Mayank Agarwal has been extremely consistent throughout the tournament and he represents an extremely safe captaincy choice for your HT vs BB Dream11 Fantasy.

HT vs BB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeeper: Luvnith Sisodia, Shivkumar Rakshith

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, KV Aneesh, Liyan Khan

All-rounders: Jagadeesha Suchith, LR Chethan

Bowlers: Rishi Bopanna, V Koushik, Ronit More, Abhimanyu Mithun

HT vs BB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Luvnith Sisodia

Batters: Mayank Agarwal, KV Aneesh, B U ShivaKumar

All-rounders: Jagadeesha Suchith, LR Chethan, G Naveen

Bowlers: Rishi Bopanna, V Koushik, Ronit More, Abhimanyu Mithun

