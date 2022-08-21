HT vs BB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 28

The Hubli Tigers (HT) will take on the Bengaluru Blasters (BB) in the 28th match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Sunday, August 21. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the HT vs BB Dream11 Prediction Fantasy Cricket, Dream11 fantasy tips, starting XIs and the pitch report for the 28th match.
The Hubli Tigers have been fairly impressive in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 so far this season. They have won four of their eight games and are fifth in the table. Despite being level on eight points with Mangalore United, they are placed below them because of their lower NRR. The Tigers defeated the bottom-placed Shivamogga Strikers by eight wickets recently.
The Bengaluru Blasters, on the other hand, occupy the summit position in the table. They have won six of their nine matches and have lost only thrice. With 12 points, they have a two-point lead over the Gulbarga Mystics and Mysore Warriors. The Blasters defeated the Warriors by 23 runs in their latest encounter.
HT vs BB Match Details, Match 28
The 28th match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 will be played on August 21 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The match is set to take place at 7:00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
HT vs BB, Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 28
Date and Time: August 21, 2022, 7:00 pm IST
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru
Live Streaming and Broadcast: Star Sports Network
HT vs BB Pitch Report
The track at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium is said to be a balanced surface, which might favor the batters under certain conditions. Batters must remain alert while facing the first few deliveries and be careful with their strokes.
Last 5 matches
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first innings score: 159.4
Average second innings score: 156.2
HT vs BB Form Guide (Last 5 matches)
Hubli Tigers: W-L-W-W-L
Bengaluru Blasters: W-L-W-W-L
HT vs BB probable playing 11s for today’s match
Hubli Tigers Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
Hubli Tigers Probable Playing 11
Luvnith Sisodia (wk/c), Liyan Khan, Srinivas Sharath, Naveen MG, Tushar Singh, BU Shiva Kumar, Swapnil Yelave, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vasuki Koushik, Anand Doddamani, Sharan Goud.
Bengaluru Blasters Injury/Team News
No major injury updates
Bengaluru Blasters Probable Playing 11
LR Chethan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Aneesh KV, Shivkumar Rakshith (wk), Aniruddha Joshi, Kranthi Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Rishi Bopanna, Ronit More, Kumar LR, Santok Singh.
HT vs BB Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper pick
Luvnith Sisodia (8 matches, 261 runs, Average: 37.28)
Luvnith Sisodia is an excellent wicketkeeper pick for your HT vs BB Dream11 Fantasy. He is the top-scorer for his side with 261 runs in eight games at an average of 37.28. Sisodia has also scored runs at a strike rate of over 145.
Top Batter pick
KV Aneesh (9 matches, 239 runs, Average: 29.87)
KV Aneesh has done fairly well for the Bengaluru Blasters, scoring 239 runs in nine games. He has a batting average of close to 30 but needs to improve his strike rate of 112.20.
Top All-rounder pick
LR Chethan (9 matches, 276 runs, Average: 34.50)
LR Chethan has been in fluent touch with the bat and has scored 276 runs in nine games at an average of 34.50. He also has a wonderful strike rate of 162.35 and has notched up a century already.
Top Bowler pick
Rishi Bopanna (9 matches, 13 wickets, Average: 18.69)
Rishi is the joint second highest wicket-taker in the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022. He has scalped 13 wickets in nine matches at an average of 18.69. He has also bowled at a great economy rate of 7.18.
HT vs BB match captain and vice-captain choices
Mayank Agarwal
Mayank Agarwal has plenty of international experience and is also the captain of the Punjab Kings in IPL. He is the leading run-scorer in the competition with 356 runs in nine games at an average of 44.50. He also boasts a fabulous strike rate of 165.58 and represents the best multiplier choice for your HT vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Team.
Jagadeesha Suchith
Jagadeesha Suchith is a fantastic all-rounder and could prove to be an important asset for your Dream11 Fantasy. Suchith has scored 84 runs at a strike rate of 140 and has also taken 11 wickets at an average of 21.90. He has also bowled at a fantastic economy rate of 7.08.
5 Must-picks with players' stats for HT vs BB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
HT vs BB match expert tips
Mayank Agarwal has been extremely consistent throughout the tournament and he represents an extremely safe captaincy choice for your HT vs BB Dream11 Fantasy.
HT vs BB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Head-to-Head League
Wicketkeeper: Luvnith Sisodia, Shivkumar Rakshith
Batters: Mayank Agarwal, KV Aneesh, Liyan Khan
All-rounders: Jagadeesha Suchith, LR Chethan
Bowlers: Rishi Bopanna, V Koushik, Ronit More, Abhimanyu Mithun
HT vs BB Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 28, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Luvnith Sisodia
Batters: Mayank Agarwal, KV Aneesh, B U ShivaKumar
All-rounders: Jagadeesha Suchith, LR Chethan, G Naveen
Bowlers: Rishi Bopanna, V Koushik, Ronit More, Abhimanyu Mithun