HT vs MW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Match 22

The Hubli Tigers (HT) will lock horns with the Mysore Warriors (MW) in the 22nd match of the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, August 18.

The Hubli Tigers are fifth in the standings, having won three out of their six matches. They defeated the Gulbarga Mystics by five wickets in their last game. The Mysore Warriors, on the other hand, have won four out of their seven fixtures and are second in the points table. They defeated Mangalore United by six wickets in their last match.

HT vs MW Probable Playing 11 Today

HT XI

Luvnith Sisodia (WK), Srinivas Sharath, Mohammed Taha, Swapnil Yelave, Gneshwar Naveen, Rohan Naveen, Tushar Singh, V Koushik, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Zahoor Farooqi, Doddamani Anand.

MW XI

Nihal Ullal (WK), Nitin Bhille, Karun Nair (C), S Shivaraj, Aditya Goyal, Shreyas Gopal, Pavan Deshpande, Shubhang Hegde, Prateek Jain, Lochan Appanna, Vidyadhar Patil.

Match Details

HT vs MW, Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022, Match 22

Date and Time: 18th August 2022, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is a sporting one. While the batters have to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears, the bowlers have to maintain tight lines and lengths to keep the flow of runs in check. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 129 runs.

Today’s HT vs MW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nihal Ullal: Ullal has scored 186 runs at a strike rate of 122.36 in seven Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 matches and could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Karun Nair: Nair is an experienced batter who has scored 189 runs at a strike rate of 154.91 in seven matches.

Mohammad-Taha Taha: Taha has scored 95 runs at a strike rate of 130.13 in three games. He could be a key player for the Hubli Tigers in Thursday's match.

All-rounders

Pavan Deshpande: Deshpande is the Mysore Warriors' leading run-scorer in the Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022 with 270 runs at a strike rate of 130.43 in seven matches.

Shubang Hegde: Hegde has bowled brilliantly, picking up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 5.27 in seven fixtures. He has also scored 73 runs.

Bowlers

Abhimanyu Mithun: Mithun is a quality bowler who can also contribute with the bat in the lower middle order. He has scalped four wickets at an economy rate of 7.15 in six matches, while also scoring 93 runs.

Vidyadhar Patil: Patil can provide regular breakthroughs for Mysore Warriors in Thursday's match. He has picked up 10 wickets at an economy rate of 10.01 in seven games.

Top 5 best players to pick in HT vs MW Dream11 prediction team

Shubhang Hegde (MW) - 467 points

Pavan Deshpande (MW) - 409 points

Nihal Ullal (MW) - 347 points

Shreyas Gopal (MW) - 341 points

Karun Nair (MW) - 315 points

Important Stats for HT vs MW Dream11 prediction team

Shubhang Hegde: 73 runs and 10 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 128.07 and ER - 5.27

Pavan Deshpande: 270 runs in 7 matches; SR - 130.43

Nihal Ullal: 186 runs and 7 matches; SR - 122.36

Shreyas Gopal: 107 runs and 6 wickets in 7 matches; SR - 125.88 and ER - 8.26

Karun Nair: 189 runs in 7 matches; SR - 154.91

HT vs MW Dream11 Prediction Today (Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022)

HT vs MW Dream11 Prediction: Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nihal Ullal, Karun Nair, Mohammad-Taha Taha, Aditya Goyal, Shreyas Gopal, Pavan Deshpande, Shubang Hegde, Tushar Singh, Abhimanyu Mithun, V Koushik, Vidyadhar Patil.

Captain: Shreyas Gopal. Vice-captain: Abhimanyu Mithun.

HT vs MW Dream11 Prediction: Maharaja T20 Trophy 2022.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Luvnith Sisodia, Karun Nair, Aditya Goyal, Mohammad-Taha Taha, Shreyas Gopal, Shubang Hegde, Rohan Naveen, Tushar Singh, Prateek Jain, Vidyadhar Patil, Abhimanyu Mithun.

Captain: Karun Nair. Vice-captain: Shubang Hegde.

Edited by Samya Majumdar