HT vs SL Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Playing XI Updates for Today's KPL Match- 29th August 2019

KPL 2019 Fantasy Cricket Tips and Suggestions

There are just three matches left in the Karnataka Premier League and Hubli Tigers will take on Shivamogga Lions in the Eliminator match with the hope of facing Belagavi Panthers in the Qualifier 2.

Both Hubli and Shivamogga ended up with the same points in the league phase after winning and losing three matches each. In match two of the league phase, Shivamogga rode on the back of a brilliant 88-run knock from wicket-keeper batsman Nihal Ullal to register a comfortable victory over Hubli Tigers.

Overall, Shivamogga lost their way after a brilliant start to the tournament which even saw them topping the table while Hubli Tigers bounced back after losing their first two games.

Squads to choose from

Hubli Tigers: R Vinay Kumar (C), Praveen Dubey, Mohammed Taha, Pawan KB, Aditya Somanna, Shishir Bhavane, Shreyas Gopal, Mahesh Patel, Abhilash Shetty, David Mathias, Shivil Kaushik, Suraj Seshadri, Mithrakanth Yadav, Vishwanath M, KL Srijith, Luvnith Sisodia, Parikshith Shetty, Dheeraj Shashidhar.

Shivamogga Lions: Abhimanyu Mithun (C), Pavan Deshpande, Nihal Ullal, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Nidhish M, HS Sharath, Arjun Hoysala, Manjunath SP, Akshay Ballal, Sujith N Gowda, Rishabh Singh, Rohit Gowda, Rohit K, Prashant S, Hoysala K, Pradeep Gangadhar, Shivaraj S.

Playing XI updates

Both teams are expected to go in with the same line-ups.

Hubli Tigers: Mohammed Taha, Luvnith Sisodia (WK), R Vinay Kumar (C), Praveen Dubey, Pawan KB, KL Srijith, David Mathias, Shreyas Gopal, Aditya Somanna, Abhilash Shetty, Mithrakanth Yadav.

Shivamogga Lions: Arjun Hoysala, Nihal Ullal, Akshay Ballal, Pavan Deshpande, Nidhish M, Abhimanyu Mithun (C), HS Sharath, Prashant S, Prithviraj Shekhawat, Rishabh Singh, T Pradeep.

Match details

Hubli Tigers Vs Shivamogga Lions, Karnataka Premier League, Eliminator

29th August 2019, 7.00 PM IST

SNR Wadiyar Ground, Mysore

Pitch and weather report

The high-scoring trend continued on Wednesday as Ballari Tuskers managed to amass a total of 201 runs in the Qualifier 1. There is no reason for that to change and fantasy players can once again expect a lot of runs at the small SNR Wadiyar Ground.

Weather is also not expected to trouble the match at all.

Fantasy tips and suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Considering the fact that Nihal Ullal is pretty expensive at 10.0 credit points, fantasy users may have to sacrifice him. Anyway, Nihal hasn't had a great time in the middle through the last three games and that should make it easier to not pick him. As a result, young Luvnith Sisodia will be the wicket-keeper in the primary team. Even though Luvnith hasn't been able to muster up big knocks, he has shown enough potential in his cameos. So far, he has scored 89 runs in six matches.

Batsmen: The three picks from this section would be Mohammad Taha, Arjun Hoysala and Akshay Ballal.

Hoysala is coming off two terrific fifties and one would expect him to carry forward his form in the Eliminator against Hubli. Meanwhile, Mohammad Taha has had mixed fortunes in the tournament as his good knocks have been interspersed with some low scores. However, there is no question about the quality of both these opening batsmen.

The third batsman, Akshay Ballal is more of a fill-in option used to accommodate the more high-profile names in the all-rounders section. So far, Ballal has scored 96 runs from his limited opportunities.

All-rounders: We can go with Pavan Deshpande, Vinay Kumar, Praveen Dubey and Abhimanyu Mithun as the four all-rounders for this match.

Pavan Deshpande has showcased his undoubted quality in this edition of the KPL too. The Shivamogga batting all-rounder has scored 185 runs while also chipping in with a couple of wickets until now.

Karnataka's favourite Vinay Kumar has dazzled the KPL with his entertaining knocks in the recent fixtures. While he hasn't had the kind of tournament that he would have wished to have with the ball in hand, his 146 runs through the season have been vital for Hubli. Keep him in mind that he could once again bat at No.3.

Just like last season, Praveen Dubey has continued to score a lot of runs in the KPL this time too. He has scored 159 runs in six matches so far. Also, remember that his runs have come at a strike-rate of 155.88. He can also be handy with his leg-spin.

Like Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun has also used his power-hitting capabilities to the maximum extent by promoting himself higher up the order. So far, the Shivamogga skipper has scored 75 runs and picked up 5 wickets.

Bowlers: The three bowlers for this match will be Shreyas Gopal, Mithrakanth Yadav and Rishabh Singh.

Shreyas Gopal will be a no-brainer in the fantasy team given his all-round quality. Gopal has had two good IPL seasons in a row and he should light up the remainder of this KPL tournament. In the last match he picked up one wicket while conceding just 14 runs in his four over spell.

Left-arm spinner Mitrakanth Yadav has had a superb tournament by picking up seven wickets at a fantastic economy rate of 6.48. He has been crucial for the Hubli Tigers while operating through the middle-overs.

Rishabh Singh will round off the Dream11 team. The left-arm spinner has been used both in the powerplay overs and also through the middle phase. He has picked up five wickets in four games.

Captain: Pavan Deshpande will be the captain while Arjun Hoysala will be more than a good choice to be the vice-captain. Alternate options for captaincy roles would be Vinay Kumar, Mohammad Taha and Shreyas Gopal.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Luvnith Sisodia, Mohammad Taha, Arjun Hoysala (VC), Akshay Ballal, Pavan Deshpande (C), Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Praveen Dubey, Shreyas Gopal, Mithrakanth Yadav, Rishabh Singh.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: KB Pawan, Mohammad Taha (VC), Arjun Hoysala, M Nidhish, Pavan Deshpande, Vinay Kumar (C), Aditya Somanna, David Mathias, Shreyas Gopal, Mithrakanth Yadav, Rishabh Singh.