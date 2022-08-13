HT vs SS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 13

Hubli Tigers will take on Shivamogga Strikers in the 13th match of the Maharaja Trophy T20 2022 at the Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground in Mysore on Saturday (August 13).

Having played four matches in the league so far, Hubli Tigers have managed to win just one match. They failed to defend their total of 145 in their last match and are under pressure going into this encounter.

Meanwhile, Shivamogga Strikers haven’t yet opened their account after four matches in the league this season. Unsurprisingly, they are at the bottom of the table. They failed to defend their total of 173 in their last match and the bowling unit needs to step up here.

HT vs SS Probable Playing 11 Today

HT XI

Liyan Khan, Tushar Singh, Rohan Naveen, Shishir Bhavane, Luvnith Sisodia (wk), Naveen MG, BU Shiva Kumar, Anand Doddamani, Abhimanyu Mithun (c), V Koushik, Zahoor Farooqi

SS XI

Rohan Kadam, Vinay Sagar, Krishnamurthy Siddharth, Sharath BR (wk), Stallin Hoover, Krishnappa Gowtham (c), Avinash D, KC Cariappa, Punith S, Devaiah, Desmond Antonys

Match Details

HT vs SS, Maharaja Trophy T20 2022, Match 13

Date and Time: August 13, 2022, 3:00 pm IST

Venue: Srikantadatta Narasimha Raja Wadeyar Ground, Mysore

Pitch Report

The pitch here is friendly to the batters especially in the T20 format and high scores could prove to be common. Pacers will struggle to find movement with the ball. The average first innings score here is 170. However, thunderstorms could play a spoilsport here.

Today’s HT vs SS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

B Sharath is a great choice for the wicketkeeper role of your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has scored 81 runs so far in the competition.

Batters

R Kadam has been in terrific form while opening the batting for Strikers. He has amassed 204 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 134.21.

All-rounders

D Avinash is a wonderful all-rounder who will be looking to impose himself on proceedings. He has scored 54 runs and has also taken six wickets thus far.

K Gowtham is an experienced player who you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. He has gathered 73 runs and has also scalped two wickets.

Bowlers

A Mithun will be looking to lead the bowling unit for his side. He has scalped two wickets and has also scored 65 runs.

Top 5 best players to pick in HT vs SS Dream11 prediction team

R Kadam (SS) – 284 points

D Avinash (SS) – 250 points

K Gowtham (SS) – 174 points

T Singh (HT) – 165 points

A Mithun (HT) – 162 points

Important stats for HT vs SS Dream11 prediction team

R Kadam: 204 runs

D Avinash: 54 runs and 6 wickets

K Gowtham: 73 runs and 2 wickets

T Singh: 112 runs

A Mithun: 65 runs and 2 wickets

HT vs SS Dream11 Prediction Today

HT vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: B Sharath, L Sisodia, R Kadam, K Siddharth, B U Shivakumar, D Avinash, K Gowtham, T Singh, A Mithun, V Koushik, K Cariappa

Captain: R Kadam, Vice-Captain: D Avinash

HT vs SS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: B Sharath, R Kadam, K Siddharth, B U Shivakumar, D Avinash, K Gowtham, T Singh, S Hoover, A Mithun, V Koushik, Z Farooqui

Captain: K Gowtham, Vice-Captain: T Singh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury