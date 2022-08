Maharaja T20 Trophy: Full schedule, squads, timings and live streaming details

The inaugural edition of the Maharaja T20 Trophy will begin on Sunday, August 7, with Hubli Tigers taking on Mangalore United in the tournament opener.

Six teams will compete in the tournament for the coveted trophy. They are Shivamogga Strikers, Mysore Warriors, Hubli Tigers, Mangalore United, Gulbarga Mystics and Kalyani Bangalore Blasters.

Maharaja T20 Trophy: Full Schedule & Match Timings

August 7, Sunday

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore United, 3:00 PM

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Strikers, 7:00 PM.

August 8, Monday

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics, 3:00 PM

Mysore Warriors vs Mangalore United, 7:00 PM

August 9, Tuesday

Gulbarga Mystics vs Shivamogga Strikers, 3:00 PM

Bengaluru Blasters vs Hubli Tigers, 7:00 PM

August 10, Wednesday

Mysore Warriors vs Hubli Tigers, 3:00 PM

Mangalore United vs Shivamogga Strikers, 7:00 PM

August 11, Thursday

Bengaluru Blasters vs Mangalore United, 3:00 PM

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics, 7:00 PM

August 12, Friday

Hubli Tigers vs Gulbarga Mystics, 3:00 PM

Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Strikers, 7:00 PM

August 13, Saturday

Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Strikers, 3:00 PM

Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters, 7:00 PM

August 14, Sunday

Mysore Warriors vs Shivamogga Strikers, 3:00 PM

Gulbarga Mystics vs Mangalore United, 7:00 PM

August 15, Monday

Mangalore United vs Bengaluru Blasters, 3:00 PM

Gulbarga Mystics vs Hubli Tigers, 7:00 PM

August 17, Wednesday

Mysore Warriors vs Mangalore United, 3:00 PM

Bengaluru Blasters vs Shivamogga Strikers, 7:00 PM

August 18, Thursday

Bengaluru Blasters vs Gulbarga Mystics, 3:00 PM

Hubli Tigers vs Mysore Warriors, 7:00 PM

August 19, Friday

Hubli Tigers vs Shivamogga Strikers, 3:00 PM

Mangalore United vs Gulbarga Mystics, 7:00 PM

August 20, Saturday

Mangalore United vs Shivamogga Strikers, 3:00 PM

Mysore Warriors vs Bengaluru Blasters, 7:00 PM

August 21, Sunday

Mysore Warriors vs Gulbarga Mystics, 3:00 PM

Hubli Tigers vs Bengaluru Blasters, 7:00 PM

August 22, Monday

Shivamogga Strikers vs Gulbarga Mystics, 3:00 PM

Hubli Tigers vs Mangalore United, 7:00 PM

August 23, Tuesday

TBC vs TBC - Eliminator, 3:00 PM

TBC vs TBC - Qualifier 1, 7:00 PM

August 25, Thursday

TBC vs TBC - Qualifier 2, 7:00 PM

August 26, Friday

TBC vs TBC - Final, 7:00 PM

Maharaja T20 Trophy: Live Stream

All games of the Maharaja T20 Trophy will be telecast on the Star Sports Network. Disney + Hotstar will live stream all the games. Star Sports Kannada will telecast all matches of the Maharaja Trophy with commentary in the regional language.

Maharaja T20 Trophy: Full squads

The six teams picked up 18 players apiece in the Maharaja T20 Trophy KSCA player draft. Here are the full squads of all six teams:

Bengaluru Blasters: Mayank Agarwal, J Suchith, Aniruddha Joshi, Pradeep T, Melu Kranthi Kumar, Chethan LR, Aneesh KV, Kumar LR, Rakshith Shivakumar, Rishi Bopanna, Santokh Singh, Suraj Ahuja, Gurbag Sariya, Lochan Gowda, Ronit More, Sean Ishan Joseph, Kush Marathe, Tanay Walmik.

Gulbarga Mystics

Manish Pandey, Devdutt Padikkal, CA Karthik, Manoj Bhandage, Kruthik Krishna, Abhilash Shetty, Kushaal Wadhwani, Pranav Bhatia, KL Shrijith, Ritesh Bhatkal, Mohit BA, Rohan Patil, Dhanush Gowda, Mohd. Aqib Jawad, Vidwath Kaverappa, Yeshwanth Acharya, Aaron Christie, Sreesha Achar.

Hubli Tigers

Abhimanyu Mithun, Luvnith Sisodia, V Koushik, Liyan Khan, Naveen MG, Anand Doddamani, Shivakumar BU, Tushar Singh, Akshan Rao, Zahoor Farooqui, Rohan Naveen, Saurav Srivastav, Sagar Solanki, Gautam Sagar, Roshan A, Rahul Singh Rawat, Shishir Bhavane, Sharan Gowda.

Mangalore United

Abhinav Manohar, R Samarth, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Amit Verma, M Venkatesh, Aneeshwar Gautam, Sujay Sateri, Rohit Kumar AC, Macneil Noronha, HS Sharath, Shashikumar K, Nikin Jose, Raghuveer, Amogh S, Chinmay NA, Aditya Somanna, Yashwardhan, Dheeraj Gowda.

Mysore Warriors

Karun Nair, Shreyas Gopal, Shubhang Hegde, Pavan Deshpande, Vidhyadar Patil, Nihal Ullal, Prateek Jain, Lochan Appanna, Chiranjeevi GS, Naga Bharath, Bharat Duri, Shivaraj, Monish Reddy, Varun Rao, Rahul Prasanna, Nitin Bhille, Aditya Goyal, Abhishek Ahlawat.

Shivamogga Strikers

K Gowtham, KC Cariappa, Rohan Kadam, KV Siddharth, Darshan MB, Stalin Hoover, Avinash D, Smaran RB, R Sharath, Rajvir Wadhwa, Rajendra Danganavar, Uttam Aiyappa, Chaitanya S, Shreyas BM, KS Devaiah, Vinay Sagar, Shreyas SP, Punith S.

