HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Dec 24th, 2019

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Match 11 of the ongoing Big Bash League 2019-20 pits Hobart Hurricanes against the defending champions, Melbourne Renegades at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Although they came into this tournament as the favourites, Melbourne Renegades have lost both their games.

In spite of Shaun Marsh and Beau Webster scoring some runs, the Renegades haven't clicked as a unit in either game. On the other hand, Hobart Hurricanes have two points courtesy of a brilliant win against the Sydney Sixers.

With the additions of Qais Ahmad and David Miller, Hobart have found a nice balance in their side which bodes well for them. Although Melbourne Renegades look the better side on paper, Hobart Hurricanes aren't ones to be taken lightly, especially in home conditions. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for HUR vs REN.

Squads to choose from

Hobart Hurricanes:

Matthew Wade (C), George Bailey, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Macalister Wright, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, David Miller, David Moody, Qais Ahmad, Thomas Rogers, Clive Rose, D’Arcy Short, Aaron Summers.

Melbourne Renegades:

Aaron Finch (C), Cameron Boyce, Dan Christian, Tom Cooper, Zak Evans, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Harry Gurney, Sam Harper, Marcus Harris, Mackenzie Harvey, Jon Holland, Shaun Marsh, Joe Mennie, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Richardson, Will Sutherland, Beau Webster, Jack Wildermuth, Richard Gleeson.

Playing XI Updates

Hobart Hurricanes:

James Faulkner and George Bailey are back in the squad which should see them walk into the playing XI for this game. Wright and Rogers will make way for the experienced duo while the rest of the side will remain unchanged. The onus will be upon D'Arcy Short and Ben McDermott, who have a lot of BBL experience under their belts. David Miller will assume the role of a floater with southpaw showing glimpses of what he is capable of so far. Riley Meredith and Qais Ahmed have done well do far and will be crucial to their fortunes on Tuesday.

Possible XI: Short, Jewell, McDermott (C & WK), Bailey, Miller, Milenko, Meredith, Faulkner, Qais, Rose, and Ellis.

Melbourne Renegades:

The Renegades have made two changes to their thirteen man squad with Marcus Harris and Jake Fraser-McGurk coming in for this game. However, none of them are expected to play on Tuesday with the Renegades most likely to stick with the same side. Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch are yet to fire in unison which will be a crucial factor while much is expected from Tom Cooper and Daniel Christian as well. Their bowling unit has a lot of variety with Kane Richardson continuing his rich form with a four fer against the Perth Scorchers. With Gleeson and Gurney also complementing him nicely, Renegades will walk into this game with the favourites tag.

Possible XI: Finch (C), Harper (WK), Marsh, Cooper, Christian, Webster, Wildermuth, Richardson, Gurney, Boyce and Gleeson.

Match Details

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Renegades, Match 11

24th December 2019, 1:40 PM IST

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

A competitive pitch is on offer with 165 being par on this surface. Initially, the pacers will get extra bounce and swing while the spinners get some assistance as well. However, the batsmen should be able to play their natural game once they get settled making it an even contest between bat and ball. There isn't any threat of rain which paves the way for a promising game of uninterrupted cricket in Hobart.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions

Wicket-keeper: Ben McDermott is the ideal choice ahead of Sam Harper although the Melbourne Renegades keeper could also be picked in the fantasy team. In spite of McDermott's good run prior to the BBL, he hasn't fired in both games and will be looking to make amends on Tuesday. As for Sam Harper, he has scored some quick runs in both games and would also help in the balance of the fantasy team.

Batsmen: Aaron Finch and David Miller are must have players in the side given their reputation as two of the cleanest strikers of the cricket ball. Finch has gotten off to starts in both games without converting them into big ones. He will be itching to come good at the top of the order along with Ben Cooper. While George Bailey is a decent option as well, Caleb Jewell is also a valuable pick for this game.

All-rounders: D'Arcy Short is perhaps the most consistent players in BBL history. He has already scored a fifty in BBL 2019-20 and also had a knack of picking wickets with his spin. While he is bound to be picked in most fantasy teams, one of Daniel Christian or Jack Wildermuth would be a decent pick. If one were to pick an extra allrounder, James Faulkner should suffice.

Bowlers: Kane Richardson picked four wickets in the previous game against the Perth Scorchers. This should hold in good stead as he is picked along with Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis. Richard Gleeson has also picked a few wickets in BBL 2019 and presents a decent case although Harry Gurney should get the nod over his fellow Englishman.

Captain: Aaron Finch and D'Arcy Short are two of the best openers in the competition with the aforementioned duo capable of winning matches single-handedly. They are due for a big score in this game making them viable picks for the multiplier options. Along with them, Ben McDermott is also a worthwhile option for the same.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch, Tom Cooper, David Miller, George Bailey, D'Arcy Short, Jack Wildermuth, Harry Gurney, Kane Richardson, Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis. Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Aaron Finch

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper, Ben McDermott, Aaron Finch, Tom Cooper, David Miller, Dan Christian, D'Arcy Short, Richard Gleeson, Kane Richardson, Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis. Captain: Aaron Finch, Vice-Captain: Ben McDermott