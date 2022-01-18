HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 54

The 54th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Melbourne Renegades (REN) take on the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) at the Docklands Stadium in Melbourne on Tuesday.

The Melbourne Renegades are already out of the playoff race with yet another disappointing season of BBL cricket to reflect upon. However, they will be keen to play spoilsport as they face playoff hopefuls Hobart Hurricanes, who can seal their place in the top-five with a win in this fixture. With the likes of Ben McDermott and Riley Meredith firing on all cylinders, the Hurricanes will start as the clear favorites. But with home conditions playing into their hands, the Renegades should prove to be a handful for the much-fancied Hurricanes in this mouthwatering clash in Melbourne.

HUR vs REN Probable Playing 11 Today

REN XI

Aaron Finch (c), Shaun Marsh, Unmukt Chand, Sam Harper (wk), James Seymour, Will Sutherland, Jack Prestwidge, Josh Lalor, Zahir Khan, Cameron Boyce and Zak Evans

HUR XI

Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (c&wk), Peter Handscomb, D'Arcy Short, Tim David, Jordan Thompson, Tom Rogers, Mitch Owen, Sandeep Lamichhane and Riley Meredith

Match Details

HUR vs REN, BBL 2021-22, Match 54

Date and Time: 18th January 2022, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Docklands Stadium, Melbourne

Pitch Report

As seen in previous games over the last week or so, the pitch at the Docklands Stadium is a touch on the slower side. However, the ball should skid nicely on to the bat early on, enticing the batters to go after the bowling in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the pitch should provide assistance to the spinners, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to chase bat first upon winning the toss, with 160 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s HUR vs REN Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott is the leading run-scorer in the BBL this season with 513 runs in just 10 matches. Apart from his obvious form and talent, McDermott has a brilliant record at the Docklands Stadium, which only adds value to his case for inclusion in your HUR vs REN Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Aaron Finch: With both Nic Maddinson and Mac Harvey unavailable, the onus falls upon Aaron Finch to deliver the goods for the Renegades today. Although Finch is one of the premier batters in the world, he has managed just one fifty this season. With no pressure on him or the Renegades, Finch should fancy his chances of getting a big one in this game.

All-rounder

Will Sutherland: Although Will Sutherland has blown hot and cold this season, he has shown signs of improvement with the ball. A highly-rated prospect, Sutherland could bat at number six and be the focal point of the Renegades' attack, especially in the death overs. He should make for a fine addition to your HUR vs REN Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Riley Meredith: Riley Meredith has been in decent form for the Hurricanes lately, putting in a man-of-the-match performance against the Sydney Thunder. His raw pace combined with his form should hold him in good stead and yield a few wickets in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in HUR vs REN Dream11 prediction team

Kane Richardson (REN) - 666 points

Ben McDermott (HUR) - 802 points

D'Arcy Short (HUR) - 626 points

Important stats for HUR vs REN Dream11 prediction team

Cameron Boyce - 3 wickets in 2 BBL 2021-22 matches, Economy: 5.62

Ben McDermott - 513 runs in 10 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 57.00

Riley Meredith - 13 wickets in 8 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 17.08

HUR vs REN Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

HUR vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, D'Arcy Short, Will Sutherland, Cameron Boyce, Josh Lalor, Riley Meredith and Tom Rogers

Captain: Aaron Finch. Vice-captain: Ben McDermott.

HUR vs REN Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Harper, Ben McDermott, Shaun Marsh, Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, D'Arcy Short, Jack Prestwidge, Cameron Boyce, Josh Lalor, Sandeep Lamichhane and Tom Rogers

Captain: Ben McDermott. Vice-captain: Shaun Marsh.

Edited by Samya Majumdar