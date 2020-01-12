HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Jan 13th, 2020

Dwijesh Reddy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Preview Published Jan 12, 2020

Jan 12, 2020 IST SHARE

Fantasy Cricket Tips

Hobart Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers square off against one another on Monday as the competition for the playoffs intensifies with each passing game. Although the Hurricanes started off brightly, injuries to Riley Meredith and James Faulkner have hurt them. On the other hand, Perth Scorchers have eight points in as many games and come into this game on the back of a solid win over an in-form Brisbane Heat side.

Riding on the fortunes of captain Mitchell Marsh, the Scorchers are slowly finding their groove as they approach the business end of the tournament. The home side, Hurricanes will be considered underdogs by many due to a depleted bowling unit although the experience in their side should make for an entertaining game of cricket. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for HUR vs SCO.

Squads to choose from:

Hobart Hurricanes:

Matthew Wade (C), Ben McDermott, Qais Ahmed, George Bailey, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Simon Milenko, David Miller, Jake Reed, Tom Rogers and Clive Rose

Perth Scorchers:

Mitchell Marsh(C), Liam Livingstone, Josh Inglis, Cameron Bancroft, Tim David, Cameron Green, Chris Jordan, Fawad Ahmed, Jhye Richardson, Matt Kelly, Joel Paris, Liam Guthrie, Sam Whiteman

Playing XI Updates:

Hobart Hurricanes:

Advertisement

Not many changes are expected from the Hurricanes for this game. While Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott remain key for the Hurricanes, the likes of Caleb Jewell and Simon Milenko are also expected to come up with useful knocks. With the injuries of Riley Meredith and James Faulkner hurting the Hurricanes badly, the onus falls upon Qais Ahmad and Scott Boland to deliver with the ball in hand. Tom Rogers has also impressed with the ball in recent games and will be one to watch out for on Monday.

Possible XI: Wade(C), Jewell, McDermott(WK), Bailey, Milenko, Miller, Rogers, Ellis, Qais, Boland and Rose

Perth Scorchers:

The Scorchers should field an unchanged side after a brilliant batting performance against Brisbane Heat. Although Ashton Turner and Ashton Agar have left the side for national duty, the Scorchers are well balanced after the inclusions of Tim David and Sam Whiteman. With the form of Mitchell Marsh boding well for the Scorchers, they are well-equipped to get one over the Hurricanes as well. While Livingstone and Inglis have scored runs on a consistent basis at the top of the order, their batting depth has also served them well. Jhye Richardson and Chris Jordan lead the bowling attack with Fawad Ahmed's spin being a crucial asset as well.

Possible XI: Livingstone, Inglis(WK), Whiteman, Marsh(C), Bancroft, Green, David, Jordan, Richardson, Paris and Fawad.

Match Details:

Hobart Hurricanes vs Perth Scorchers, Match 35

13th January 2020, 1:40 PM IST

Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Bellerive Oval is a good batting track with the previous game between the Hurricanes and Heat yielding nearly 400 runs. The pacers will get some help early on although they will have to revert to change of pace in order to contain the batsmen. Chasing would be ideal on this surface although teams have preferred to defend totals in BBL 2019-20.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: There are three dependable options for this game with Matthew Wade standing out with his form at the top of the Hurricanes batting unit. Along with the Hurricanes captain, Josh Inglis is also a good option considering his strike rate of 154.20. While Ben McDermott is due for a big knock, one can opt for Sam Whiteman as well with the southpaw batting in the top order for the Scorchers.

Batsmen: Ashton Agar's unavailability has forced Livingstone to take up a more prominent role with the ball. While the Englishman is striking at 157, his bowling ability has also yielded a few wickets which makes him a valuable option for this game. Along with Livingstone, the likes of Cameron Bancroft and Caleb Jewell are good candidates as well. Although he started the season well, David Miller hasn't been able to fire for the Hurricanes. He will be expected to put in a good performance on Monday while George Bailey also being a viable alternative.

Allrounders: Mitchell Marsh starred in the previous game with a boundary laden knock to take the Scorchers to a match-winning total. Another such performance is on the cards for the Scorchers' captain, who has already scored 307 runs at an average of 51.17 in BBL 2019-20. He is also expected to contribute with the ball which should strengthen his case for a place in the fantasy side.

Bowlers: Two of Jhye Richardson, Fawad Ahmed and Chris Jordan should make the cut with all of them in good wicket-taking form. While Qais Ahmad has also done well with ten wickets in eight games so far, Scott Boland's tally of six wickets in three games at an average of 13 cannot be ignored. Both of them should complete the fantasy side with the possible option of Nathan Ellis also available.

Captain: Liam Livingstone is looking good for a big knock with the Lancashire all-rounder already scoring two fifties in eight games. With his added bowling ability, Livingstone is a good captaincy option along with Matthew Wade. Ben McDermott is another decent pick as well from the Hurricanes side in spite of the Aussie International batting at number five.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Inglis, Matthew Wade, Ben McDermott, Liam Livingstone, Caleb Jewell, David Miller, Mitch Marsh, Chris Jordan, Qais Ahmad, Fawad Ahmed and Scott Boland. Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Matthew Wade

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Matthew Wade, Liam Livingstone, Cameron Bancroft, David Miller, George Bailey, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Chris Jordan, Nathan Ellis, Qais Ahmad. Captain: Liam Livingstone, Vice-Captain: Ben McDermott