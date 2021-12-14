HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 12

Match 12 of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Perth Scorchers (SCO) lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Tuesday.

The Hurricanes returned to winning ways against the Sixers, courtesy of a Matt Wade special. They will be eager to sustain their form against the Scorchers, who remain the only unbeaten side in the BBL. The Scorchers have one of the best bowling attacks in the league and will bank on their experience coming through in this game. With some of the best T20 players set to take centre-stage, an entertaining game beckons in Hobart.

HUR vs SCO Probable Playing 11 Today

SCO XI

Cameron Bancroft (wk), Colin Munro, Mitchell Marsh, Ashton Turner (c), Laurie Evans, Josh Inglis, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Haztoglou and Tymal Mills

HUR XI

Matthew Wade (c&wk), D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Joel Paris, Sandeep Lamichhane and Scott Boland

Match Details

HUR vs SCO, BBL 2021-22, Match 12

Date and Time: 14th December 2021, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

A good batting track awaits the two sides with the spinners likely to play a big role in the game. Although the pacers should get some swing and bounce early on, the batters will enjoy the ball coming onto the bat. The dimensions of the ground will be key, with the batters likely to target the square boundaries. Wickets in hand will be another factor in this game, with both teams likely to prefer batting first upon winning the toss.

Today’s HUR vs SCO Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Cameron Bancroft: Cameron Bancroft has gotten starts in both games without converting them into big ones. Given the form he has been across all formats this season, he will be keen to get a big one against the Hurricanes. Bancroft should be a good addition to your HUR vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Ashton Turner: Ashton Turner is Perth's designated finisher, often coming up with quick runs at the backend of the innings. Although Mitchell Marsh and Josh Inglis join the ranks for this game, Turner's explosiveness should hold him in good stead at the Bellerive Oval.

All-rounder

D'Arcy Short: D'Arcy Short is one of the best players in BBL history with his consistency being key at the top of the Hobart Hurricanes' batting unit. His leg-spin will also come into play in the middle overs, making him a must-have in your HUR vs SCO Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Nathan Ellis: Star pacer Nathan Ellis has shown glimpses of what he is capable of doing with the ball, picking up three wickets in two games so far. He is one of the more accomplished death bowlers in the business and will relish the challenge of bowling to the likes of Colin Munro and Mitchell Marsh.

Top 3 best players to pick in HUR vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Matthew Wade (HUR) - 175 points

Matt Kelly (SCO) - 165 points

Colin Munro (SCO) - 165 points

Important stats for HUR vs SCO Dream11 prediction team

Colin Munro - 117 runs in 2 BBL 2021-22 matches, SR: 150.00

Matt Wade - 113 runs in 2 BBL 2021-22 matches, SR: 176.56

Andrew Tye - 5 wickets in 2 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 10.60

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Cameron Bancroft, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Harry Brook, Mitchell Marsh, D'Arcy Short, Andrew Tye, Tymal Mills, Sandeep Lamichhane and Nathan Ellis

Captain: Cameron Bancroft. Vice-captain: D'Arcy Short.

HUR vs SCO Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Cameron Bancroft, Colin Munro, Ashton Turner, Harry Brook, Josh Inglis, D'Arcy Short, Andrew Tye, Peter Hatzoglou, Sandeep Lamichhane and Nathan Ellis

Captain: D'Arcy Short. Vice-captain: Colin Munro.

Edited by Samya Majumdar