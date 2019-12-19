HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Dec 20th, 2019

The first match on Friday pits last year's losing semi-finalists against one another as Sydney Sixers face Hobart Hurricanes at Alice Springs.

With both sides doing well last time around, they have retained their group of players. While Hobart Hurricanes do not avail the services of Jofra Archer, they are still a formidable unit with George Bailey turning out in his last BBL campaign.

Hobart Hurricanes are yet to begin their BBL 2019-20 season with their being their first game. On the other hand, Sydney Sixers started their campaign with an emphatic win over Perth Scorchers at the SCG. They will once again be considered as favourites for this game although Hobart Hurricanes aren't ones to be written off easily. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for HUR vs SIX.

Squads to choose from:

Hobart Hurricanes:

Matthew Wade(C), George Bailey, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, David Miller, David Moody, Qais Ahmed, Thomas Rogers, Clive Rose, D’ Arcy Short, Aaron Summers.

Sydney Sixers:

Moises Henriques(C), Sean Abbott, Justin Avendano, Jackson Bird, Tom Curran, Ben Dwarshuis, Jack Edwards, Mickey Edwards, Dan Fallins, Daniel Hughes, Nathan Lyon, Stephen O'Keefe, Josh Philippe, Lloyd Pope, Jordan Silk, Steve Smith, Henry Thornton, James Vince

Playing XI Updates:

Hobart Hurricanes:

Captain Matthew Wade isn't available for this game which paves the way for Caleb Jewell to open the batting alongside D'Arcy Short. The experienced duo of Ben McDermott and George Bailey feature in the top order with South African import, David Miller set to make his BBL debut on Friday. James Faulkner and Simon Milenko provide the impetus towards the end of the innings while Qais Ahmed handles the spin duties. While Riley Meredith will lead the bowling unit, he is likely to be joined by Nathan Ellis, who has a decent Marsh One Day Cup campaign for Tasmania.

Possible XI: Short, Jewell, McDermott (C&WK), Bailey, Miller, Milenko, Faulkner, Qais, Rose, Meredith and Ellis.

Sydney Sixers:

No changes are expected from the Sixers after a brilliant start to BBL 2019-20 against Perth Scorchers. Although Ben Manenti impressed in the previous game, Sixers could be tempted to bring in Jackson Bird, considering the nature of the pitch. Philippe and Hughes will open the batting once again with the likes of Henriques and Vince batting around them. Young, Hayden Kerr provides the sixth bowling option with the trio of Curran, Dwarshius and Abbott being crucial to their fortunes. Jordan Silk is one to watch out for with the Tasmania batsman well aware of the conditions and the opposition heading into this game.

Possible XI: Philippe (WK), Hughes, Vince, Henriques (C), Silk, Kerr, Abbott, Curran, Dwarshius, O'Keefe and Manenti

Match Details:

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers, Match 4

20th December 2019, 9:15 AM IST

Traegar Park, Alice Springs

Pitch Report:

A decent batting track awaits the two sides with a par score of 170 being expected. While the Traegar Park hasn't played host to many BBL games, the surface is expected to provide some assistance to the pacers with extra bounce on offer. Change of pace deliveries will be key with batting first being preferred upon winning the toss on Friday.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Josh Philippe put on a masterclass in the first game against Perth Scorchers at the top of the order. Philippe hit an unbeaten fifty against the likes of Fawad Ahmed and Jhye Richardson and is looking in good touch as well. Another wicket-keeper option could also be picked with Ben McDermott's record in BBL being noteworthy.

Batsmen: James Vince and David Miller featured in the recently concluded MSL 2019, where each of them made a mark with a string of consistent performances. Both of them are must have picks in the side with the likes of Daniel Hughes and Caleb Jewell available. Hurricanes veteran, George Bailey is also a viable option with the former Aussie captain slated to bat at number four on Friday.

Allrounders: Tom Curran and D'Arcy Short had brilliant campaigns last time around. While Curran did pick a few wickets in the previous game itself, Short has 1209 runs in the last two seasons, making him a valuable commodity. He is also an adept bowler and should bowl an over or two as well. If one were to pick an extra all-rounder, James Faulkner should ideally make the side for his knack of picking wickets with his subtle variations.

Bowlers: While the Sixers bowling unit is filled with wicket-taking ability, two of Sean Abbott, Steve O'Keefe and Ben Dwarshius should be ideally picked in the side. As for the final pick in the side, Riley Meredith or Nathan Ellis should suffice with both of them impressing in the Marsh One Day Cup 2019.

Captain: D'Arcy Short is a popular choice for the multiplier options with consistency being his USP over the last two seasons. Along with the Hobart Hurricanes opener, the duo of Ben McDermott and James Vince are also worth-while options. Both of them bat in the top order and are capable of playing spin and pace equally well.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott, David Miller, George Bailey, James Vince, D'Arcy Short, Tom Curran, James Faulkner, Ben Dwarshius, Sean Abbott and Riley Meredith. Captain: Ben McDermott, Vice-Captain: James Vince

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Caleb Jewell, David Miller, James Faulkner, Tom Curran, D'Arcy Short, Steve O'Keefe, Sean Abbott and Nathan Ellis. Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: James Vince