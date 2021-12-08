HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 4

The fourth match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Sydney Sixers (SIX) lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston on Wednesday.

Hobart Hurricanes begin their BBL campaign amid high expectations. They didn't make it to the playoffs last season and will be keen to do so this time around with the likes of Matt Wade and D'Arcy Short in their ranks. However, they face a strong Sydney Sixers side who won their first BBL 2021 game by a massive margin of 152 runs against the Stars. With experience and momentum on their side, the Sixers are the clear favorites in what promises to be a cracking game at Launceston.

HUR vs SIX Probable Playing 11 Today

SIX XI

Josh Philippe (wk), James Vince, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Steve O'Keefe and Hayden Kerr

HUR XI

Matthew Wade (c&wk), D'Arcy Short, Caleb Jewell, Peter Handscomb, Tim David, Jordan Cox, Tom Lammonby, Nathan Ellis, Joel Paris, Sandeep Lamichhane and Mitch Owen

Match Details

HUR vs SIX, BBL 2021-22, Match 4

Date and Time: 8th December 2021, 1:05 PM IST

Venue: Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Pitch Report

The Aurora Stadium pitch is likely to be a good one to bat on, with some turn available for the spinners as well. There should be extra bounce on offer for the bowlers, who will also look to use their variations to good effect. Wickets in hand will be key for both sides, with 170 being a good total at the venue. Both teams will look to chase upon winning the toss, with the pitch not likely to change much during the course of the game.

Today’s HUR vs SIX Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Josh Philippe: Josh Philippe didn't disappoint in the BBL 2021-22 opener as he put in a man-of-the-match performance against the Stars. The wicketkeeper-batter is one of the most consistent batters in the BBL and would be keen to continue his fine form against the Hurricanes

Batter

James Vince: James Vince was one of the top performers in the BBL last season and looked in good touch in the previous game as well. The Englishman has been in decent form and is adept at playing both pace and spin, making him a good addition to your HUR vs SIX Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounder

D'Arcy Short: D'Arcy Short is one of the premier all-rounders in the BBL with the southpaw's ability to score big runs being highly valued. In addition, Short's leg-spin has often yielded a wicket or two, making him a must-have in your HUR vs SIX Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis is all set to lead the Hurricanes' bowling attack with both Scott Boland and Riley Meredith not being available for the first few games. His death-bowling skills are highly-valued in this format and should earn him a wicket or two in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in HUR vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

Josh Philippe (SIX)

Ben McDermott (HUR)

Nathan Ellis (HUR)

Important stats for HUR vs SIX Dream11 prediction team

James Vince - 537 runs in 16 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bat Average: 38.36

Ben McDermott - 402 runs in 12 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bat Average: 36.55

Nathan Ellis - 20 wickets in 14 BBL 2020-21 matches, Bowl Average: 22.30

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Josh Philippe, James Vince, Peter Handscomb, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Tom Lammonby, D'Arcy Short, Sean Abbott, Tom Curran, Sandeep Lamichhane and Nathan Ellis

Captain: D'Arcy Short. Vice-captain: James Vince.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matthew Wade, James Vince, Jordan Silk, Daniel Hughes, Moises Henriques, Tom Lammonby, D'Arcy Short, Sean Abbott, Chris Jordan, Sandeep Lamichhane and Nathan Ellis

Captain: Daniel Hughes. Vice-captain: D'Arcy Short

Edited by Samya Majumdar