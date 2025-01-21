HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2024, Qualifier

The Qualifier of the Big Bash League 2024 will see Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) squaring off against Sydney Sixers (SIX) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Tuesday, January 21. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Hobart Hurricanes lead the points table as they have won seven of their last 10 matches. They lost their last match to Melbourne Stars by 40 runs.

Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, are second in the points table as they have won six of their last 10 matches. Their last match against Sydney Thunder was abandoned due to rain.

These two teams have played a total of 19 head-to-head matches. Hobart Hurricanes have won 10 matches while Sydney Sixers were victorious in nine matches.

HUR vs SIX Match Details

The Qualifier of the Big Bash League 2024 will be played on January 21 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 2:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HUR vs SIX, Qualifier

Date and Time: January 21, 2025, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bellerive Oval in Hobart is good for both batters and bowlers. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match with wickets falling in death overs.

The last match played at this venue was between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Renegades, where a total of 309 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

HUR vs SIX Form Guide

HUR - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

SIX - Won 6 of their last 10 matches

HUR vs SIX Probable Playing XI

HUR Playing XI

No injury updates

Caleb Jewell, Mitchell Owen, Charlie Wakim, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Marcus Bean

SIX Playing XI

No injury updates

Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Jack Edwards, Moises Henriques, Jordan Silk, Lachlan Shaw, Ben Dwarshuis, Hayden Kerr, Sean Abbott, Jafer Chohan, Todd Murphy

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Josh Philippe

Josh Philippe is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 179 runs in the last eight matches. Matthew Wade is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Mitchell Owen

Mitchell Owen and Tim David are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Mitchell Owen is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 308 runs and taken three wickets in the last nine matches. Moises Henriques is another good player for today's match.

All-rounders

Nikhil Chaudhary

Chris Jordan and Nikhil Chaudhary are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Nikhil Chaudhary is expected to bat in the middle order and bowl his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 217 runs and taken four wickets in the last nine matches. Hayden Kerr is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

Ben Dwarshuis

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Nathan Ellis and Ben Dwarshuis. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Ben Dwarshuis has an exceptional venue record and can once again scalp a lot of wickets. He has taken 12 wickets and smashed 100 runs in the last eight matches. Riley Meredith is another good bowler for today's match.

HUR vs SIX match captain and vice-captain choices

Mitchell Owen

Mitchell Owen is the most crucial pick from Hobart Hurricanes as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 308 runs and taken three wickets in the last nine matches.

Ben Dwarshuis

Ben Dwarshuis is one of the most crucial picks from the Sydney Sixers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs. He has taken 12 wickets and smashed 100 runs in the last eight matches.

5 Must-Picks for HUR vs SIX, Qualifier

Ben Dwarshuis

Nikhil Chaudhary

Nathan Ellis

Josh Philippe

Mitchell Owen

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Philippe, M Wade

Batters: T David, M Owen, M Henriques

All-rounders: H Kerr, J Edwards, N Chaudhary, C Jordan

Bowlers: N Ellis B Dwarshuis

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Sixers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Philippe, M Wade, B McDermott

Batters: T David, M Owen, M Henriques

All-rounders: N Chaudhary, C Jordan

Bowlers: N Ellis B Dwarshuis, R Meredith

