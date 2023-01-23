HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 53

The 53rd match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) take on the Sydney Sixers (SIX) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, January 23. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HUR vs SIX Dream11 prediction.

The Sixers are already assured of second spot with nine wins in 13 completed games in the ongoing BBL season. Steve Smith has been sensational of late for the Sixers, whose bowling attack has also looked in sublime form.

Their opponents, the Hobart Hurricanes, are in must-win territory with five wins in 12 games. Despite their lowly position on the points table, the Hurricanes have a decent roster, with the likes of Matthew Wade and Ben McDermott adding firepower to the top order.

With both teams looking for a big win, a cracker of a contest beckons at the Bellerive Oval.

HUR vs SIX Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 53

The Hobart Hurricanes and Sydney Sixers will lock horns in the 53rd match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HUR vs SIX, BBL 2022-23, Match 53

Date and Time: 23rd January 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

HUR vs SIX probable playing 11s for today’s match

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Hurricanes.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Ben McDermott (wk), Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade, Zak Crawley, Tim David, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis (c), Mitch Owen, Tom Andrews/Patrick Dooley and Riley Meredith.

Sydney Sixers injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Sixers.

Sydney Sixers probable playing 11

Josh Philippe (wk), Steven Smith, Kurtis Patterson, Moises Henriques (c), Jordan Silk, Daniel Christian, Hayden Kerr, Todd Murphy, Sean Abbott, Ben Dwarshuis and Steve O'Keefe.

HUR vs SIX Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Josh Philippe (12 matches, 241 runs, Average: 20.08)

Josh Philippe has blown hot and cold in the BBL this season with only 241 runs in 12 matches. Although he is only averaging 20.08, Philippe is capable of scoring big runs at the top of the order. With Philippe keen to return to run-scoring form before the playoffs, he is a top pick for your HUR vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Ben McDermott (10 matches, 181 runs, SR: 138.17)

Like Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott has had a slightly under-par campaign with 181 runs in 10 matches. Despite his inconsistent form, McDermott has a couple of fifties and a strike rate of 138.17 to his credit. With the conditions suiting his style of play, McDermott is a good addition to your HUR vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Hayden Kerr (13 matches, 14 wickets, Average: 27.50)

Hayden Kerr has done well for the Sixers this season, picking up 14 wickets in 13 matches. While he has proven to be a touch expensive at times, Kerr has done well in the Surge and in the death overs. With an average of 27.50 to his name with the ball, Kerr can be backed in your HUR vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Riley Meredith (12 matches, 19 wickets, Average: 20.89)

Riley Meredith is the Hurricanes' top wicket-taker this season with 19 wickets in 12 matches. Like Kerr, Meredith has also been a touch expensive but his average of 20.89 holds him in good stead. With his hit-the-deck-hard style of bowling bound to have a say at the Bellerive Oval, Meredith is a must-have in your HUR vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

HUR vs SIX match captain and vice-captain choices

Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade has had a decent BBL campaign with 281 runs in 10 matches. He has a few fifties to his name and is a good player of both pace and spin. With Wade capable of scoring big runs in the middle overs, he is a viable captaincy pick for your HUR vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Moises Henriques

Moises Henriques is one of the most experienced batters in the league, having played in every single BBL season. He has had a decent season so far, scoring 221 runs in 12 innings, including two fifties. Given his prowess against both pace and spin, Henriques should be a fine choice as captain or vice-captain of your HUR vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Tim David 326 runs in 12 matches Matthew Wade 281 runs in 10 matches Steve Smith 262 runs in 3 matches Riley Meredith 19 wickets in 12 matches Sean Abbott 23 wickets in 12 matches

HUR vs SIX match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 53

Tim David has been the standout batter for the Hurricanes with 326 runs in 12 matches. He has a strike rate of 162.19, holding him in high regard. With David also chipping in with the ball in hand, he could be a fine differential pick for your HUR vs SIX Dream11 prediction team.

Take your fantasy game to the next level! For more expert tips and suggestions for your HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction, click here!

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott (c)

Batters: Moises Henriques (vc), Steve Smith, Tim David

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Hayden Kerr

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Todd Murphy

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

HUR vs SIX Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeepers: Matthew Wade (vc), Josh Philippe (c), Ben McDermott

Batters: Moises Henriques, Kurtis Patterson, Tim David

All-rounders: Sean Abbott, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis

Poll : 0 votes