HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing XI Updates for Today's BBL 2019-20 Match - Dec 30th, 2019

Two of the in-form teams in BBL 2019-20 square off as Melbourne Stars and Hobart Hurricanes meet each other at the Aurora Stadium in Launceston. Both teams have had a decent start to the tournament. With two wins from three games, both teams will be looking to register a win on Monday and possibly move to second place on the points table.

Although the Stars have the upper hand on paper, Hobart Hurricanes has a good balance of youth and experience, which was evident in their previous games as well. The previous encounter between the two sides saw Haris Rauf blow apart the Hurricanes batting unit to pave the way for an emphatic win in Moe for the Stars. With revenge on their minds, Hurricanes will look to give the Stars a run for the money in what promises to be a highly entertaining game. Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for HUR vs STA.

Squads to choose from:

Hobart Hurricanes:

Matthew Wade(C), George Bailey, Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Simon Milenko, David Miller, David Moody, Qais Ahmed, Thomas Rogers, Clive Rose, D’ Arcy Short, Aaron Summers.

Melbourne Stars:

Glenn Maxwell (C), Pat Brown, Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Peter Handscomb, Clint Hinchliffe, Sandeep Lamichhane, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O'Connell, Dale Steyn, Haris Rauf, Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Worrall, Adam Zampa

Playing XI Updates:

Hobart Hurricanes:

Hobart Hurricanes will look to field the same side that featured against Melbourne Renegades. However, Scott Boland has been added into the squad for this game, whose inclusion is a possibility considering the nature of the pitch. Nevertheless, the onus will be upon D'Arcy Short and Ben McDermott who are slowly finding their feet in this BBL. With the experience of Bailey and Miller also serving them well, Hurricanes are well equipped in the batting unit. As for the bowling department, Riley Meredith has been leading the way with seven wickets in just three games while being well complemented by Ellis and Qais.

Possible XI: Short, Jewell, McDermott (C&WK), Miller, Bailey, Milenko, Faulkner, Ellis, Qais, Meredith and Rose.

Melbourne Stars:

No changes are expected from the Stars in spite of a loss in the previous game. The debut of Dale Steyn and Nathan Coulter-Nile didn't go according to plan as they struggled in the middle overs with the bat. They will bank on Peter Handscomb and Glenn Maxwell to provide the impetus towards the end of the innings with Marcus Stoinis in good form at the top of the order. Their bowling unit is perhaps the strongest on paper with Adam Zampa and Sandeep Lamichhane working well in tandem for the Stars.

Possible XI: Stoinis, Maddinson, Handscomb (WK), Maxwell(C), Dunk, Cartwright, Coulter-Nile, Steyn, Zampa, Lamichhane and Worrall.

Match Details:

Melbourne Stars vs Hobart Hurricanes, Match 16

30th December 2019, 1:40 PM IST

Aurora Stadium, Launceston

Pitch Report:

Fast bowlers are expected to have the biggest say in this game with 150 being a decent score. While the spinners will also get some help, batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle rather than going big from ball one. Batting first would be the ideal scenario for either side upon winning the toss in Launceston.

Fantasy Tips and Suggestions:

Wicket-keeper: Ben McDermott is the ideal choice for this spot with the Hobart captain scoring a well compiled fifty against the Melbourne Renegades. While he is a must have in this game, Peter Handscomb is a decent pick as well with his ability to play the spinners being critical in the middle overs.

Batsmen: David Miller looks to be in decent touch with a couple of handy knocks for the Hurricanes. Along with Ben Dunk, David Miller should find a place in the fantasy side owing to their form and ability to play the big shots with ease. Another such option would be Hilton Cartwright, with a good outing expected from the former Perth Scorchers all-rounder in the top order.

Allrounders: A couple of world class options are available in the allrounders section for this game. The duo of D'Arcy Short and Marcus Stoinis stand out with their ability with the bat already making a mark in this tournament. Although he is still nursing a niggle which had restricted his bowling, Marcus Stoinis has shown glimpses of what he is capable of. Along with the duo, one of Glenn Maxwell or James Faulkner would do considering their recent performances.

Bowlers: Although he didn't pick any wickets in his first outing for the Stars, Nathan Coulter-Nile should be picked for this game. The former Scorchers star is capable of wielding the long handle as well although it is his death bowling ability that holds him in good stead. Along with him, the likes of Riley Meredith and Adam Zampa are decent options as well. Young Afghan leggie, Qais Ahmad has picked six wickets so far and could be a viable alternative to Faulkner.

Captain: Marcus Stoinis' last outing against the Hurricanes saw him score a wonderful fifty. He would love to back it up with another such knock as he is preferred for the multiplier options along with D'Arcy Short. Ben McDermott is also a worth-while option with the Hurricanes captain looking good for another big score.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb, Ben Dunk, David Miller, Hilton Cartwright, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, James Faulkner, Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa and Nathan Coulter-Nile. Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Marcus Stoinis

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, David Miller, Hilton Cartwright, Ben Dunk, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Riley Meredith, Qais Ahmad, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Sandeep Lamichhane. Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: Ben McDermott