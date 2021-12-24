HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 19

The 19th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Melbourne Stars (STA) lock horns with the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Friday.

The Hobart Hurricanes are back in action after two tough losses to the Scorchers earlier in the week. They will be keen to return to winning ways in front of their home crowd. However, they come across a wounded Melbourne Stars side who also endured a tough loss in their last outing. With the likes of Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell to depend on, the Stars might start off as the favorites. But the Hurricanes also pack a punch with both the bat and ball, paving the way for an exciting contest in the BBL.

HUR vs STA Probable Playing 11 Today

STA XI

Joe Clarke (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster/Joe Burns, Andre Russell, Boudy Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Qais Ahmad and Clint Hinchliffe

HUR XI

Matthew Wade (c&wk), D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Caleb Jewell, Tim David, Harry Brook, Jordan Thompson, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane and Tom Rogers

Match Details

HUR vs STA, BBL 2021-22, Match 19

Date and Time: 24th December 2021, 10:00 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

As seen in the previous game at the venue, a competitive track awaits the two sides. The batters will want to take the attack to the bowlers in the powerplay overs, with the ball likely to skid nicely on to the bat. As the match progresses, the pitch may slow down and force the bowlers to vary their pace and use their variations. Wickets in hand will be key for both teams, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s HUR vs STA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Ben McDermott: Ben McDermott is one of the finest players of spin on the Australian domestic circuit. But it is his big-hitting ability that often steals the show, especially at the Blundstone Arena. Given his recent form and knack for scoring runs in home conditions, Ben McDermott should find a place in your HUR vs STA Dream11 fantasy team alongside Matt Wade.

Batter

Marcus Stoinis: Marcus Stoinis has blown hot and cold this season, with the burly opener due for a big one. Stoinis has been a consistent performer for the Stars over the last few seasons and given his ability to clear the boundaries with ease, he is surely one to keep an eye out for in this game.

All-rounder

Andre Russell: Andre Russell has done well for the Stars, even winning them a game earlier in the season. The Windies all-rounder has starred with both the bat and ball, providing depth and balance to the Stars set-up. Given his reputation and recent form, he is a must-have in your HUR vs STA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Nathan Ellis: Nathan Ellis has shown glimpses of his undeniable death-bowling skills in BBL 2021-22. However, he has proven to be a touch more expensive with the ball in hand. With Ellis set to lead the attack alongside Riley Meredith, one can expect him to pick up a wicket or two whilst also proving to be a handy option with the bat if needed.

Top 3 best players to pick in HUR vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Matthew Wade (HUR) - 203 points

Glenn Maxwell (STA) - 290 points

Nathan Ellis (HUR) - 207 points

Important stats for HUR vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Glenn Maxwell - 163 runs in 4 BBL 2021-22 matches, SR: 1152.34

Matt Wade - 130 runs in 4 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 32.50

Boudy Couch - 6 wickets in 4 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 17.83

HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

HUR vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Wade, Ben McDermott, Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis, Nick Larkin, Tim David, Andre Russell, D'Arcy Short, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis

Captain: Ben McDermott. Vice-captain: Marcus Stoinis

HUR vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Harry Brook, Ben McDermott, Joe Clarke, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Qais Ahmad, D'Arcy Short, Boudy Couch, Riley Meredith and Nathan Ellis

Also Read Article Continues below

Captain: Marcus Stoinis. Vice-captain: D'Arcy Short

Edited by Samya Majumdar