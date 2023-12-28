HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2023, Match 17

The 17th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will see Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) squaring off against Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Thursday, December 28. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, best fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Hobart Hurricanes have won one of their last three matches. Melbourne Stars, on the other hand, have won only one of their last four matches. Odd and venue record favors Hobart Hurricanes.

One should try to make a balanced team. Still, the Hobart Hurricanes look like a tough opponent and might win the match.

HUR vs STA Match Details

The 17th match of the Big Bash League 2023 will be played on December 28 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HUR vs STA, Match 17

Date and Time: 28th December 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The pitch at Bellerive Oval in Hobart supports both pacers and batters. Fans can expect a very high scoring match with death bowlers getting some crucial wickets. Last match that was played here was between Melbourne Renegades and Hobart Hurricanes, where a total of 370 runs were scored at a loss of 9 wickets.

HUR vs STA Form Guide

HUR - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

STA - Won 1 of their last 4 matches

HUR vs STA Probable Playing XI

HUR Playing XI

Tom Curran is banned

Caleb Jewell, Matthew Wade (wk), Macalister Wright, Sam Hain, Corey Anderson, Tim David, Nikhil Chaudhary, Chris Jordan, Patrick Dooley, Nathan Ellis (c), Riley Meredith

STA Playing XI

No injury updates

Sam Harper (wk), Thomas Rogers, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Imad Wasim, Jonathan Merlo, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Joel Paris

HUR vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Wade

M Wade is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match and is expected to perform well. S Harper is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Wright

T Fraser and M Wright are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. Both the top order batters are expected to perform well. H Cartwright is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B Webster

B Webster and M Stoinis are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the middle order and also completing their quota of overs. G Maxwell is another good pick for today's nail-biting contest.

Bowlers

N Ellis

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are H Rauf and N Ellis. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are expected to bowl in death overs too. U Mir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

HUR vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

B Webster

Since the pitch is expected to help both the batters and bowlers, you can make B Webster the captain of your team. He can be one of the most important picks of today's match. He has earned 253 points in the last three matches.

M Wade

M Wade has performed brilliantly with the bat in the recent matches. He loves performing against Melbourne Stars and even the pitch will help hard hitters like him. He has smashed 93 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for HUR vs STA, Match 17

B Webster

M Wade

M Wright

M Stoinis

G Maxwell

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good for batters, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making openers or hard hitting batters the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Wade

Batters: H Cartwright, M Wright

All-rounders: B Webster, G Maxwell, M Stoinis, C Jordan, C Anderson

Bowlers: N Ellis, H Rauf, U Mir

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Wade

Batters: H Cartwright, M Wright, T David, T Fraser

All-rounders: B Webster, G Maxwell, M Stoinis

Bowlers: N Ellis, H Rauf, R Meredith