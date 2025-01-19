HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Big Bash League 2024, Match 40

The 40th match of the Big Bash League 2024 will see Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) squaring off against Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne on Sunday, January 19. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Melbourne Stars have won four of their last nine matches. They won their last match against Melbourne Renegades by 42 runs. Hobart Hurricanes, on the other hand, have won seven of their last nine matches. They won their last match against Brisbane Heat by 5 wickets.

The two teams have played a total of 21 head-to-head matches. Hobart Hurricanes have won 8 matches while Melbourne Stars were victorious in 13.

HUR vs STA Match Details

The 40th match of the Big Bash League 2024 will be played on January 19 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

HUR vs STA, 40th Match

Date and Time: 19th January, 2025, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

The pitch at Melbourne Cricket Ground in Melbourne is good for both batters and bowlers. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and smash a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Sixers, where a total of 296 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

HUR vs STA Form Guide

HUR - Won 7 of their last 9 matches

STA - Won 4 of their last 9 matches

HUR vs STA Probable Playing XI

HUR Playing XI

No injury updates

Mitchell Owen, Caleb Jewell, Charlie Wakim, Nikhil Chaudhary, Jake Doran, Matthew Wade (wk), Tim David, Nathan Ellis (c), Peter Hatzoglou, Riley Meredith, Billy Stanlake

STA Playing XI

No injury updates

Ben Duckett, Tom Rogers-I, Sam Harper (wk), Dan Lawrence, Marcus Stoinis (c), Glenn Maxwell, Hilton Cartwright, Mark Steketee, Joel Paris, Usama Mir, Peter Siddle

HUR vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Matthew Wade

Matthew Wade is the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 111 runs in the last six matches. Sam Harper is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

Mitchell Owen

Mitchell Owen and Tim David are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. Mitchell Owen is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 270 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last eight matches. Caleb Jewell is another good pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell and Nikhil Chaudhary are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Glenn Maxwell is expected to bat in the middle order and bowl his quota of overs in today's match. He has smashed 221 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last seven matches. Marcus Stoinis is another good all-rounder pick for today's match.

Bowlers

Nathan Ellis

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Peter Siddle and Nathan Ellis. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. Nathan Ellis has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 8 wickets and smashed 40 runs in the last seven matches. Mark Steketee is another good bowler pick for today's match.

HUR vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

Mitchell Owen

Mitchell Owen is the most crucial pick from Hobart Hurricanes as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 270 runs and taken 2 wickets in the last eight matches.

Mark Steketee

Mark Steketee is one of the most crucial picks from the Melbourne Stars squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will complete his quota of overs. He has taken 11 wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for HUR vs STA, 40th Match

Beau Webster

Mark Steketee

Glenn Maxwell

Nathan Ellis

Mitchell Owen

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Wade

Batters: T David, M Owen

All-rounders: N Chaudhary, M Stoinis, B Webster, G Maxwell

Bowlers: R Meredith, P Siddle, N Ellis, M Steketee

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Wade

Batters: C Jewell, M Owen

All-rounders: M Stoinis, B Webster, G Maxwell

Bowlers: U Mir, P Siddle, N Ellis, M Steketee, J Paris

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️