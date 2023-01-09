HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for BBL 2022-23, Match 35

The 35th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2022-23 will see the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) take on the Melbourne Stars (STA) at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday, January 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the HUR vs STA Dream11 prediction.

The Melbourne Stars have not clicked as a unit this season and sit at the bottom of the points table. Adam Zampa and Co. are in desperate need of a win if they are to keep their hopes of a top-four finish alive. They come across a Hobart Hurricanes side who have won only three out of five matches so far. Despite their poor form, the Hurricanes have a strong batting unit, boasting Tim David and Ben McDermott, making them the favorites for the game. With both teams eager for the two points, an entertaining game beckons in Hobart.

HUR vs STA Match Details, BBL 2022-23, Match 35

The Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars will lock horns in the 35th match of the Big Bash League 2022-23 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The game is set to take place at 1:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

HUR vs STA, BBL 2022-23, Match 35

Date and Time: 9th January 2023, 1:45 PM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Live Streaming: SonyLIV

Broadcast: Sony Sports Network.

HUR vs STA pitch report for BBL 2022-23, Match 35

Bellerive Oval is known to be a batting-friendly venue despite the average first-innings total being 150 this season. The previous game at the Bellerive Oval saw 177 being chased down with relative ease by the Hurricanes. Pacers have picked up the majority of the wickets but spin should also play a key role, having accounted for 42 percent of wickets at the Bellerive Oval this season. Although chasing would be the preferred option upon winning the toss, the pitch should not change much during the course of the game.

Record at the Bellerive Oval in BBL 2022-23

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

1st-innings score: 150

2nd-innings score: 146

HUR vs STA probable playing 11s for today’s match

Hobart Hurricanes injury/team news

Matthew Wade is unavailable for the game due to personal reasons.

Hobart Hurricanes probable playing 11

Ben McDermott (wk), Caleb Jewell, D'Arcy Short, Zak Crawley, Tim David, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis (c), Wil Parker/Chris Tremain, Joel Paris/Patrick Dooley and Riley Meredith.

Melbourne Stars injury/team news

No new injury concerns for the Melbourne Stars.

Melbourne Stars probable playing 11

Joe Clarke (wk), Tom Rogers, Hilton Cartwright, Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Campbell Kellaway, James Seymour, Luke Wood, Adam Zampa (c), Nathan Coulter-Nile and Brody Couch/Liam Hatcher.

HUR vs STA Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Joe Clarke (8 matches, 244 runs, Average: 34.86)

Joe Clarke is the Melbourne Stars' highest run-scorer this season with 244 runs at an average of 34.86. Clarke is also striking at 144.48 throughout his BBL career, holding him in good stead. With Clarke even scoring a hundred in the reverse fixture against the Hurricanes, he is a must-have in your HUR vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Batter Pick

Ben McDermott (6 matches, 172 runs, SR: 154.95)

Ben McDermott has found some form of late and is striking at 154.95 this season. He has 172 runs in six matches and has a good record at the Bellerive Oval as well. With McDermott being a good player of pace, he can be backed in your HUR vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top All-rounder Pick

Beau Webster (8 matches, 168 runs, Average: 21.00)

Beau Webster has stepped up at times of need for the Stars, scoring 168 runs at an average of 21.00. He has a fifty to his name in addition to taking six wickets this season. With Marcus Stoinis being unavailable for this game, Webster should take up the fifth bowler's role, making him a good pick for your HUR vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Top Bowler Pick

Riley Meredith (8 matches, 11 wickets, Average: 25.50)

Riley Meredith has been the standout pacer for the Hurricanes, picking up 11 wickets at an average of 25.50. He has been the Hurricanes' go-to bowler with a strike rate of 16.91. With the conditions also suiting him, Meredith is a top pick for your HUR vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

HUR vs STA match captain and vice-captain choices

Zak Crawley

Zak Crawley has been decent in his first couple of matches with the Hurricanes. He has scores of 13 (11) and 54 (28) in the BBL this season, looking to take on the bowlers right from the start. With Crawley likely to bat a spot higher up the order in the absence of Matthew Wade, he could be a viable captaincy choice in your HUR vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

Hilton Cartwright

Hilton Cartwright was promoted to number three in the Stars' previous game, scoring 36 runs in 31 matches. He has been one of the Stars' best batters in recent seasons and has 160 runs in eight innings this season. With Cartwright likely to continue batting at the top of the order, he is a good pick as captain or vice-captain in your HUR vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

5 Must-picks with player stats for HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team

Player Player Stats Tim David 183 runs in 8 matches Joe Clarke 244 runs in 8 matches Ben McDermott 172 runs in 6 matches Riley Meredith 11 wickets in 8 matches Luke Wood 14 wickets in 8 matches

HUR vs STA match expert tips for BBL 2022-23, Match 35

D'Arcy Short is likely to replace Matthew Wade for this game and might have a prominent role with both the bat and ball. While Short is due a big score in the BBL, the Hurricanes all-rounder will also be required with the ball for his wrist-spin in the absence of Shadab Khan. Given his experience, Short could be a fine pick for your HUR vs STA Dream11 prediction team.

HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke

Batters: Hilton Cartwright (vc), Ben McDermott, Zak Crawley (c), Tim David

All-rounders: Beau Webster, D'Arcy Short

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Luke Wood, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis

HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

HUR vs STA Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Joe Clarke (vc)

Batters: Hilton Cartwright, Ben McDermott (c), Zak Crawley, Campbell Kellaway

All-rounders: Beau Webster, D'Arcy Short

Bowlers: Adam Zampa, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Riley Meredith, Nathan Ellis

