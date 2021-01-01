HUR vs STA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 2nd, 2021

Match 23 of the Big Bash League will see the Hobart Hurricanes taking on Melbourne Stars at the Bellerive Oval on Saturday.

The Hurricanes return to the Bellerive Oval with some momentum on their side after an epic win against the Heat earlier in the week. Despite not having James Faulkner in the side, the Hurricanes were able to pull off a close win courtesy of Riley Meredith and Scott Boland. The Hurricanes welcome Sandeep Lamichhane into the side for this game, and his inclusion should variety to their already strong bowling unit.

The Stars, on the other hand, aren't pushovers by any means. With the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis looking in good touch, the Stars would be looking to overturn a three-match winless streak with a win at the Bellerive Oval. But their bowling unit will need to be at its best with Adam Zampa suspended for this game.

The Stars will head into this game as the underdogs against the Hurricanes. However, Liam Hatcher and Billy Stanlake should prove to be a handful for the Hurricanes, which should make for a cracking game of cricket in BBL 2020.

Squads to choose from

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell

Melbourne Stars

Glenn Maxwell (c), Hilton Cartwright, Jackson Coleman, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ben Dunk, Seb Gotch, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Zahir Khan, Nick Larkin, Nic Maddinson, Jonathan Merlo, Lance Morris, Tom O’Connell, Nicholas Pooran, Will Pucovski, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Dilbar Hussain, Andre Fletcher

Predicted Playing 11

Hobart Hurricanes

D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott (WK), Dawid Malan, Colin Ingram, Peter Handscomb (C), Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Scott Boland and Wil Parker/Johan Botha.

Melbourne Stars

Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Hilton Cartwright, Nic Maddinson, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Glenn Maxwell (C), Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Zahir Khan, Clint Hinchcliffe and Lance Morris.

Match Details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars, Match 23

Date: 2nd January 2021, at 11:35 AM IST

Venue: Bellerive Oval, Hobart

Pitch Report

The Bellerive Oval is a high-scoring ground with one side being relatively smaller to the other one. However, there is enough help on offer for the bowlers to make it an even contest between bat and ball. The pacers should get extra pace and bounce early on with the spinners also likely to have a say in the proceedings. Wickets in hand will be key for either side with 160-170 being a decent total at this venue. Both teams will look to bat first with this being an afternoon clash and considering that the conditions won't change much during the game.

HUR vs STA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HUR vs STA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nicholas Pooran, Dawid Malan, Nic Maddinson, Andre Fletcher, D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Liam Hatcher, Billy Stanlake, Riley Meredith and Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: Marcus Stoinis, Vice-Captain: D'Arcy Short

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ben McDermott, Dawid Malan, Nic Maddinson, Andre Fletcher, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, D'Arcy Short, Liam Hatcher, Zahir Khan, Nathan Ellis and Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Glenn Maxwell