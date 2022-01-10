HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BBL 2021-22, Match 44

The 44th match of the Big Bash League (BBL) 2021-22 will see the Sydney Thunder (THU) take on the Hobart Hurricanes (HUR) at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Monday.

The Hobart Hurricanes have blown hot and cold this season with five wins in 10 BBL games. They come into the fixture on the back of a thumping win over the Brisbane Heat and will be keen to sustain their newfound momentum. However, they face a rampant Sydney Thunder side brimming with confidence. Despite losing out on the services of Saqib Mahmood and Sam Billings, the Thunder still bare a strong look. They will fancy their chances of a win, but will be wary of Ben McDermott and co. With both teams itching to get a win under their belts, a cracking game beckons at the MCG.

HUR vs THU Probable Playing 11 Today

THU XI

Alex Hales, Matt Gilkes, Jason Sangha, Daniel Sams, Oliver Davies, Ben Cutting, Baxter Holt (wk), Saqib Mahmood, Nathan McAndrew, Tanveer Sangha and Mohammad Hasnain

HUR XI

Ben McDermott (wk), Caleb Jewell, Peter Handscomb (c), D'Arcy Short, Harry Brook, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Tom Rogers, Jordan Thompson, Sandeep Lamichhane and Riley Meredith

Match Details

HUR vs THU, BBL 2021-22, Match 44

Date and Time: 10th January 2022, 8:40 AM IST

Venue: Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the MCG with ample help on offer for the bowlers. While the pacers should get the ball to swing around in the early phases, the batters will look to be aggressive in the powerplay phase. As the match progresses, the spinners will come into play, making for a good contest between the bat and ball. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 160-170 being a good total at the venue.

Today’s HUR vs THU Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Matt Gilkes: Matt Gilkes has been a good addition to the Thunder set-up, often scoring quick runs at the top of the order. The southpaw has already scored a few fifties this season, holding him in good stead and giving him the nod in your HUR vs THU Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Oliver Davies: With Sam Billings not being available for the Thunder, the onus falls upon the shoulders of Oliver Davies to deliver the goods in the middle overs. Explosive with the bat and capable of clearing the boundary at will, Davies has shown glimpses of his ability and should score some runs against the Hobart Hurricanes.

All-rounder

D'Arcy Short: Although D'Arcy Short has been demoted to the middle order and hasn't been in the best of form with the bat, he has scored 277 runs at a decent average. His left-arm leg-spin only betters the case for his inclusion in your HUR vs THU Dream11 fantasy team alongside Daniel Sams, who is a fine option himself.

Bowler

Tom Rogers: Tom Rogers is one of the highest wicket-takers in the BBL this season with 15 wickets in nine games. Apart from his brilliance with the new ball, Rogers has done well in the death overs, holding him in good stead ahead of this all-important fixture.

Top 3 best players to pick in HUR vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Ben McDermott (HUR) - 706 points

Daniel Sams (THU) - 671 points

Tom Rogers (HUR) - 565 points

Important stats for HUR vs THU Dream11 prediction team

Jason Sangha - 294 runs in 7 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 58.80

Ben McDermott - 457 runs in 8 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bat Average: 65.29

Daniel Sams - 14 wickets in 10 BBL 2021-22 matches, Bowl Average: 21.00

HUR vs THU Dream11 Prediction Today (BBL 2021-22)

HUR vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Matt Gilkes, Alex Hales, Ben McDermott, Harry Brook, Oliver Davies, D'Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Riley Meredith, Tom Rogers, Mohammad Hasnain and Tanveer Sangha

Captain: D'Arcy Short. Vice-captain: Daniel Sams.

HUR vs THU Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - BBL 2021-22

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Matt Gilkes, Alex Hales, Ben McDermott, Peter Handscomb, Oliver Davies, D'Arcy Short, Daniel Sams, Sandeep Lamichhane, Tom Rogers, Mohammad Hasnain and Tanveer Sangha

Captain: Alex Hales. Vice-captain: D'Arcy Short.

Edited by Samya Majumdar