HUR vs THU Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's BBL Match - Jan 7th, 2021

The Hobart Hurricanes will take on the Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash League (BBL) at the Perth Stadium on Thursday. Both teams come into this game on the back of a loss although they are placed high in the BBL points table.

The Thunder has, more or less, been the team to beat with Alex Hales and Tanveer Sangha leading the way with bat and ball respectively. They have a well-balanced squad with the BBL side yet to see the best of Usman Khawaja.

However, they will be without Daniel Sams, who took a blow to the helmet in the previous game. Nevertheless, with the likes of Ben Cutting and Sam Billings capable of winning matches single-handedly, the Thunder will be eyeing a return to winning ways.

On the other hand, the Hobart Hurricanes have been impressive with five wins in eight games. Riding on the fortunes of Ben McDermott at the top of the order, the Hurricanes look well on course for another playoff finish in the BBL. It isn't just their batting unit that has delivered in the competition.

Riley Meredith has been impressive with Nathan Ellis and Scott Boland complementing him well. The guile and accuracy of Sandeep Lamichhane has also made the Hurricanes bowling unit a force to reckon with in this year's BBL.

There isn't too much of a gap between the two sides on paper. However, Daniel Sams' unavailability could hamper the Thunders' chances of registering a win against the Hurricanes. With either side eyeing a table-topping win at the Perth Stadium, a cracking encounter awaits BBL fans.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder: Squads to choose from

Hobart Hurricanes

Matthew Wade (c), Scott Boland, Jake Doran, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, James Faulkner, Jarrod Freeman, Peter Handscomb, Colin Ingram, Will Jacks, Sandeep Lamichhane, Dawid Malan, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, David Moody, Tim Paine, Keemo Paul, D’Arcy Short, Nick Winter, Johan Botha, Charlie Wakim, Caleb Jewell

Sydney Thunder

Callum Ferguson (c), Sam Billings, Jonathan Cook, Ben Cutting, Oliver Davies, Brendan Doggett, Matthew Gilkes, Chris Green, Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Nathan McAndrew, Adam Milne, Arjun Nair, Alex Ross, Daniel Sams, Jason Sangha, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Tremain

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder: Predicted Playing XIs

Hobart Hurricanes

D'Arcy Short, Ben McDermott, Dawid Malan, Peter Handscomb (C&WK), Tim David, Colin Ingram, Nathan Ellis, Johan Botha, Riley Meredith, Sandeep Lamichhane, Scott Boland

Sydney Thunder

Alex Hales, Usman Khawaja, Callum Ferguson (C), Sam Billings (WK), Oliver Davies, Alex Ross/Arjun Nair, Ben Cutting, Tanveer Sangha, Chris Green, Adam Milne, Nathan McAndrew

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder: Match details

Match: Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder

Date: 7th January 2021, at 12:40 PM IST

Venue: Perth Stadium, Perth

Hobart Hurricanes vs Sydney Thunder: Pitch report

The pitch at the Perth Stadium is a decent batting track with 170 being the par score. While the batsmen are expected to enjoy the conditions at this venue, the pacers should also get an extra pace and bounce off the surface.

The spinners will need to be smart with their lines and lengths with the batsmen likely to target the shorter sides of the ground.

Batting first is likely to be the ideal choice upon winning the toss with the ball expected to move around under the lights. However, the pitch shouldn't change much during the game.

HUR vs THU Dream11 Fantasy suggestions

HUR vs THU Dream11 BBL Tips

BBL Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sam Billings, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Ollie Davies, Dawid Malan, D'Arcy Short, Ben Cutting, Tanveer Sangha, Riley Meredith, Adam Milne, Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Usman Khawaja

BBL Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sam Billings, Usman Khawaja, Peter Handscomb, Alex Hales, Colin Ingram, D'Arcy Short, Ben Cutting, Tanveer Sangha, Riley Meredith, Nathan McAndrew, Sandeep Lamichhane

Captain: D'Arcy Short, Vice-Captain: Riley Meredith